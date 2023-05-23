PISCATAWAY, N.J. - Many of the top prospects in the East made their way to New Jersey for Sunday’s Rivals Camp Series stop. Rivals national recruiting analysts Adam Friedman and Clint Cosgrove were on hand and heard plenty of chatter for this Recruiting Rumor Mill from camp. MORE FROM NEW JERSEY: QB spotlight | Friedman Awards | Top plays | MVPs | Rivals Combine Series

Burnett has a fluid top five of Penn State, Rutgers, Pitt, West Virginia and Michigan for the time being. Pitt's proximity to home is appealing, West Virginia being the biggest show in town stands out and he likes the fact that many consider Penn State "Linebacker U." He plans on visiting Michigan sometime this summer and also on camping at Ohio State and Alabama with Tennessee being a potential camp destination as well. Should Ohio State or Alabama extend a scholarship following a standout camp performance, both schools could be added to his top list.

*****

Cole isn't in a rush to commit and hasn't picked out a date yet but he wants to be done with his recruitment no later than the middle of the fall. Penn State is set to host him for an official visit on June 2 and he'll follow up that trip with an official visit to Notre Dame on June 9. Georgia will get Cole's next official visit on June 16 and then Miami gets its chance to impress him on June 23. There will surely be additional visits before his commitment. Maryland and Texas A&M are among the other schools Cole is involved with.

*****

Daniels is being pursued by some of the nation's top programs. He has a busy month coming up with visits in the works to four or five schools. Daniels has an official visit to Texas locked in for the last weekend of June. He says the trip to see the Longhorns is the only visit that's locked in right now but he's close to finalizing official visits to Florida State, Miami and Georgia.

*****

Duff released his top seven schools recently and has a couple of official visits scheduled. Rutgers (June 2) and North Carolina (June 9) will get Duff for official visits and it's likely he schedules more of them in the next couple weeks. UCF, Texas, Miami, Texas A&M and Syracuse make up the rest of Duff's top seven. The Scarlet Knights and Tar Heels seem to have the edge right now and he's built excellent relationships with coaches at each of them. Georgia, Oregon, Arizona, Ole Miss and South Carolina are hoping he'll work out at camp this summer. Duff isn't sure if he'll do a summer camp or just do his official visits and commit in July.

*****

Humes has been getting a lot of attention from college coaches recently and he listed Georgia, Notre Dame, Maryland, Tennessee, LSU and Oregon as some of the programs he is closest with. It's still early in his recruitment so a commitment isn't around the corner. Look for Humes to take a visit to Ohio State on June 6.

*****

Georgia and Florida are the two main contenders for Jones and he has an official visit set with both programs. Florida will host Jones the first weekend in June and then he'll head to Georgia on June 16. Jones could take more official visits and one school to keep an eye on is Tennessee. He doesn't have a commitment date yet but he does want to commit before August.

*****

McClain wants to finish up his recruitment before the season so he's planning to have a loaded schedule of visits next month. He has an official visit to Notre Dame locked in for June 16 and is in the process of finalizing official visits to USC, Ohio State, Oregon and Rutgers. Penn State is also in the mix and McClain isn't limiting his scope to just these schools.

*****

Virginia Tech, Michigan State and Maryland are among the early standouts for McFadden. He especially likes Maryland head coach Mike Locksley, what he is doing with the Terrapin program and his emphasis on keeping the best players home. There will be a number of unofficial visits in the coming months with Oklahoma, Michigan State and Ole Miss among the likely recipients. The four-star offensive lineman is in no hurry to make a commitment and his decision will likely come down to relationships and an offensive line coach that can develop him the most to prepare him for the next level.

*****

Boston College, Penn State, James Madison, Old Dominion, Charlotte and Temple are all programs standing out in his recruitment right now. Preston has not scheduled any official visits yet, but likely recipients are Old Dominion, Charlotte and Penn State - depending on how his camp goes with the Nittany Lions. He doesn't have a commitment timeline in place, but he is looking for a school that shows him the most love and a place that feels like home.

*****

Programs from around the country are coming after Sanders. He'll be taking an official visit to Wisconsin on May 30, South Carolina on June 2 and North Carolina on June 11. Penn State and Rutgers are heavily involved as well. Sanders wants to commit on July 30 and he's expecting to get all of his official visits done in June.

*****

Iowa and Miami were the latest programs to throw their hat in the mix for the 2025 signal caller with more than 25 offers. Clemson, Kentucky, Nebraska, Miami, Michigan and a couple of others are the programs he has been talking to the most as things stand today. Clemson, Miami and Oregon are all scheduled for June unofficial visits with additional plans still in the works. Saunders says he would like to commit before the season if the feeling is there, but if it is not he will likely drop a list of top programs and see how everything plays out.

*****

The top offensive lineman in the nation was in attendance on Sunday supporting friends and family on the field. Seaton showed up wearing a Notre Dame shirt and is planning on visiting the South Bend campus. He has an official visit to Alabama set for June 7 and he's excited to build on his relationship with its coaching staff. Georgia will get an official visit from Seaton but he hasn't locked in a date just yet.



*****

Watford's recruitment took off a couple years ago but it's still a little early for him to be nearing a decision. The teams to watch for in his recruitment are Virginia Tech, Penn State, Georgia, South Carolina and Notre Dame. Watford has already visited nearly all of these programs and is building relationships with multiple assistant coaches at each. He doesn't have any visits planned at the moment.

*****

Clemson, Georgia, Florida and Arkansas are all locked in for June official visits leaving Auburn as the lone program from Westphal's top five to not have a visit scheduled. The four-star offensive lineman would like to take an official visit to Auburn, but its staff wants him to take that visit during the season which is after his intended commitment date. Relationships are going to play a big role in his final decision and although there is a small chance he could commit early if the feeling is right. He plans on taking all four official visits prior to announcing his pledge.

*****

The top-ranked prospect in New Jersey is getting closer to making his decision but first he wants to take his official visits. Willis has official visits set for Rutgers (June 2), Pittsburgh (June 8) and Michigan (June 23). He plans on taking all five of his official visits in June. Georgia and a few other schools have been keeping tabs on him.

*****

Wiggins has an updated official visit schedule for next month. Virginia Tech is getting him for an official visit on June 2 followed by Duke on June 9. Wiggins will take the next weekend off and use another official visit to Maryland on June 23. He'd like to commit in the next few months but seems open to using more official visits. Wiggins mentioned Penn State is still involved in his recruitment.

*****