FOUR STANDING OUT TO REDDING

Four-star wide receiver Michael Redding will attend LSU’s junior day on March 16 before visiting Purdue and Notre Dame during the week of March 28. Redding is high on all three of the schools listed but rattles off a larger group of colleges when asked which programs are currently standing out. “Auburn, Michigan, Notre Dame, Purdue,” Redding said when asked which schools have separated themselves from the pack. Florida State is also heavily involved with the IMG Academy wideout and is seen as one of the front-runners to land his commitment.

WILLIAMS HASN'T SHUT DOWN HIS RECRUITMENT

Four-star athlete Avantae Williams remains committed to Oregon, but he hasn’t shut his recruitment down by any stretch. The fact that The Ducks’ campus is located more than 3,000 miles away from Williams’ Deland, Fla., home combined with the fact that programs such as Florida, LSU, Miami, Georgia and Florida State are recruiting him heavily should create some worry in Pacific Northwest. Williams, who recently became a father, has plenty binding him to the East Coast after all. “Oregon is full of energy and I love it, man,” Williams said of the program to which he’s committed. “I have a good relationship with the coaches.”

KENTUCKY WILL HAVE TO WORK TO KEEP LEONARD

Kentucky commit Richie Leonard is already giving Wildcats fans reason to start worrying. The Florida native recently picked up a Miami offer and will visit UM on March 21. Asked to put a percentage on the solidarity of his UK commitment, Leonard declined to do so. So while the offensive lineman is set to visit Lexington in the aftermath of his Miami visit, it seems Mark Stoops has his work cut out for him. “The [Miami] offer has kind of been in the works for a long time,” Leonard said. “They really like my film.”

FOUR PROGRAMS OUT IN FRONT FOR KNIGHTON

Four-star running back Jaylen Knighton tosses out four schools when asked which programs currently lead his recruitment. The former Oklahoma commit mentioned Ohio State, Clemson, Oklahoma and Florida State, but most see the Deerfield Beach High School star as Dabo Swinney’s to lose. Most close to Knighton's recruitment expect him to eventually land with the Tigers and Knighton doesn’t go out of his way to downplay that line of thinking when he speaks. “The offense (Clemson) runs fits me,” Knighton said. “That and they win. My visit was nice. It’s a school I fit in with, but my options are open.”

GATORS LEAD FOR JANVIER

Offensive lineman Jovens Janvier named Florida as his official favorite hours before an impressive performance at Rivals Camp Series Miami a week ago. And while the Gators now lead the pack, threats to them continue to emerge. The four-star prospect has long been high on LSU and intends to visit both Baton Rouge and Gainesville this summer. “LSU is telling me a lot,” Janvier said. “They just want me to come on that visit and see how it is. I’ve never been there, so I’m looking forward to going.” According to Janvier, Penn State and Miami could also make things official with an offer in the coming months. How such things would affect his recruitment is yet to be seen.

