ATLANTA - Kelee Ringo already has 28 offers but he is nowhere near prepared to narrow down his list or make a decision.

The 2020 four-star defensive back from Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguaro recently returned from a trip to Alabama and he loved it. But many more visits are being planned or considered in the coming couple years.

