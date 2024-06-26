Advertisement
Published Jun 26, 2024
Rivals Five-Star: Gorney Awards
Adam Gorney  •  Rivals.com
National Recruiting Director
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Rivals Five-Star is in the books and now it’s time to hand out some hardware. These are the Gorney Awards:

MR. EVERYTHING: Harlem Berry

school logo
profile image
6.1
rating
12
natl
1
st
1
pos
Harlem
Berry
6.1
rating
6'0"|180 lbs|RB
St Martins Episcopal
Metairie, LA
Class of 2025
school logo
verbal
1/3/2024

The five-star LSU commit won the Fastest Man Award with a time of 4.43 seconds. He caught passes all over the field. In a setting where running backs are not necessarily focused on, Berry backed up his ranking, looked super fast and dynamic and looked like an elite playmaker who could be the top-ranked all-purpose back in the 2025 class.


SPEED TO BURN: Naeem Burroughs

school logo
profile image
5.9
rating
62
natl
11
st
12
pos
Naeem
Burroughs
5.9
rating
6'0"|165 lbs|WR
Bolles
Jacksonville, FL
Class of 2026
undecided

Defensive backs have a choice: Either try to jam Burroughs at the line of scrimmage so he cannot get into his route or get toasted. The 2026 four-star receiver from Jacksonville (Fla.) Bolles when given free release gets down the field so quickly, doesn’t slow down into his routes and then makes some acrobatic catches.

OPEN 24/7: Andrew Marsh

school logo
profile image
6.0
rating
41
natl
7
st
8
pos
Andrew
Marsh
6.0
rating
6'0"|170 lbs|WR
Jordan
Katy, TX
Class of 2025
undecided

The four-star receiver from Katy (Texas) Jordan is never going to be the biggest receiver, he’s not going to manhandle defensive backs - but he doesn’t need to. Marsh gets open against everybody, he’s a great route and he has very dependable hands where he can reach up or behind him to haul it in. He did it all day.

STICK ‘EM: Donovan Olugbode

school logo
profile image
5.9
rating
56
natl
11
st
9
pos
Donovan
Olugbode
5.9
rating
6'1"|197 lbs|WR
IMG Academy
Bradenton, FL
Class of 2025
undecided

The Wide Receiver MVP, Olugbode showed off phenomenal hands and caught every pass thrown his way. There have been some questions about speed with the Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star but those were answered as well as he’s not the fastest kid at the position but he’s plenty fast. His hands are so reliable that it would have been a shock if he dropped one. He didn’t.

FIVE-STAR WATCH: Keelon Russell

school logo
profile image
5.9
rating
47
natl
9
st
6
pos
Keelon
Russell
5.9
rating
6'4"|181 lbs|PRO
Duncanville
Duncanville, TX
Class of 2025
school logo
verbal
6/4/2024

After the Elite 11 last week, the Alabama commit was put on five-star watch. Rivals won’t update rankings until August but the four-star from Duncanville, Texas will get a full-throated discussion about moving into five-star status. We’ve said it before and said it again: If there is a QB in this class that reminds us of first-rounder Jayden Daniels, it’s Russell.

ANGER MANAGEMENT: Kevin Brown

school logo
profile image
5.9
rating
35
natl
1
st
7
pos
Kevin
Brown
5.9
rating
6'5"|270 lbs|OT
Harrisburg
Harrisburg, PA
Class of 2026
undecided

The 2026 four-star offensive tackle from Harrisburg, Pa., is no-nonse, all-business and very serious about competition and winning reps. He won a lot of them, looked like a million bucks and definitely has an elite frame where over the next year we could be talking about one of the best offensive tackles in the class. Just don’t mess with him.

ANGER MANAGEMENT II: Avery Gach

school logo
profile image
5.8
rating
153
natl
2
st
14
pos
Avery
Gach
5.8
rating
6'5"|285 lbs|OT
Groves
Beverly Hills, MI
Class of 2025
school logo
verbal
5/3/2024

Whether intentional (or not), the Michigan commit got up around Jake Kreul’s neck on one rep as Gach is tough, physical and makes no bones about it. He should fit in perfectly in Ann Arbor as the Beverly Hills (Mich.) Groves four-star wins by brute force, doesn’t back down and in a run-heavy offense for the Wolverines, Gach kept going and going and never run out of gas.

ENERGIZER BUNNY: Jake Kreul

school logo
profile image
5.8
rating
246
natl
48
st
11
pos
Jake
Kreul
5.8
rating
6'3"|225 lbs|SDE
IMG Academy
Bradenton, FL
Class of 2026
undecided

If the Rivals Five-Star went for a few more hours, Kreul would have happily stayed in the heat and humidity, lined up for one-on-ones and kept getting after it. The new 2026 four-star from Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy was shot out of a cannon during drills, fast and physical during one-on-ones, chirped at offensive linemen and then lined up and did it all again.

MOUNTAIN MAN: Michael Carroll

school logo
profile image
5.8
rating
185
natl
6
st
20
pos
Michael
Carroll
5.8
rating
6'6"|298 lbs|OT
Central Bucks East
Doylestown, PA
Class of 2025
school logo
verbal
6/10/2024

Closer to 6-foot-7 and around 300 pounds, the new Alabama commit is… just… huge. What stands out even more about the Doylestown (Pa.) Central Bucks East four-star after seeing him from last summer until now is that he’s added a ton of confidence and a ton of toughness. Carroll is big, physical and not afraid to mix it up, a special kind of player for the Crimson Tide who is also athletic enough to play in coach Kalen DeBoer’s offense.

MOUNTAIN MAN AWARD II: Jahkeem Stewart

school logo
profile image
6.1
rating
1
natl
1
st
1
pos
Jahkeem
Stewart
6.1
rating
6'6"|266 lbs|SDE
St. Augustine
New Orleans, LA
Class of 2026
undecided

What else can be said? Other than two reps lost to four-star OL Max Buchanan early on, when Stewart warmed up and got locked in, the No. 1 prospect in the 2026 Rivals250 was unstoppable. The New Orleans (La.) St. Augustine standout was so physical, so relentless and showed on every rep he can use speed, power, great arm extension and so much more.

MILLION-DOLLAR LOOK: DaSaahn Brame

school logo
profile image
5.9
rating
101
natl
3
st
4
pos
DaSaahn
Brame
5.9
rating
6'6"|225 lbs|TE
Derby
Derby, KS
Class of 2025
undecided

There were a lot of impressive-looking prospects at the Rivals Five-Star. Brame maybe takes the cake among the skill position players. Not only was the four-star tight end from Derby, Kan. great-looking but he was also in the running for Wide Receiver/Tight End MVP because he was nearly unstoppable during one-on-ones. Ranked as the fourth-best tight end in the 2025 class, Brame could be on stock up watch.

BULL MARKET: Omarion Robinson

school logo
profile image
5.9
rating
121
natl
1
st
15
pos
Omarion
Robinson
5.9
rating
6'0"|185 lbs|S
Parkview
Little Rock, AR
Class of 2025
undecided

Ranked No. 121 nationally is pretty respectable but it might not be high enough for Robinson who had a phenomenal day at defensive back. The four-star from Little Rock (Ark.) Parkview who has Oklahoma and Oregon on top of his list was not holding but stayed in phase throughout routes, knocked numerous passes away and made smart plays all day. Robinson is at No. 15 at safety but should be quite higher.

HOT OR COLD: Deuce Knight

school logo
profile image
5.9
rating
52
natl
3
st
1
pos
Deuce
Knight
5.9
rating
6'4"|190 lbs|DUAL
George County
Lucedale, MS
Class of 2025
school logo
verbal
9/18/2023

When the Notre Dame commit is in rhythm and everything is working, Knight throws one of the nicest balls in the class and he’s near unstoppable. That’s how the Lucedale (Miss.) George County standout looked for most of the day - and a vast majority of the offseason. But there are these small moments where it doesn’t come out right although there weren’t many of those throws on Wednesday.

DOT ‘EM: Julian Lewis

school logo
profile image
6.1
rating
1
natl
1
st
1
pos
Julian "Ju Ju"
Lewis
6.1
rating
6'1"|175 lbs|PRO
Carrollton
Carrollton, GA
Class of 2025
school logo
verbal
8/22/2023

During both one-on-ones and 7-on-7, the five-star quarterback put the ball on the money time and again. It comes out so effortlessly and the USC commit who’s still being pushed by Auburn and Colorado puts the ball right where his receiver can run under it. There will be others pushing for No. 1 in the country but Lewis is putting up a major fight to stay there.

FANCY FEET: Jordon Davison

school logo
profile image
6.1
rating
18
natl
1
st
2
pos
Jordon
Davison
6.1
rating
5'11"|203 lbs|RB
Mater Dei
Santa Ana, CA
Class of 2025
undecided

The five-star running back has bulked up some this offseason but still plays light on his feet, moves well through drills and position coach Brandon Jacobs said he thought Davison was the best pure running back midway through the event. Then in 7-on-7 he caught some nice swing passes out of the backfield to show off his versatility.

THE SNUGGIE: Shamar Arnoux

school logo
profile image
5.8
rating
156
natl
18
st
16
pos
Shamar
Arnoux
5.8
rating
6'2"|180 lbs|CB
Carrollton
Carrollton, GA
Class of 2025
school logo
verbal
6/26/2024

He committed to USC over Auburn and others to kick off the Rivals Five-Star. And then the four-star defensive back from Carrollton, Ga., was excellent in coverage, glided with receivers down the field, drove them toward the sideline during one-on-ones and then was super physical at the line.

YOUNG BUCK: Asher Ghioto

school logo
profile image
N/A
rating
-
natl
-
st
-
pos
Asher
Ghioto
N/A
rating
6'4"|235 lbs|SDE
Bolles
Jacksonville, FL
Class of 2028
undecided

Florida, Florida State, Georgia, UCF and others have already offered the 2028 prospect so Ghioto is a known quantity but he showed at the Rivals Five-Star that he has a really bright future ahead of him. Not only did the Jacksonville (Fla.) Bolles standout hold up well in one-on-ones and look like he fit right in but he had the courage to do the bench press competition where he pumped out 16 reps during.

THE COVER UP: Hylton Stubbs

school logo
profile image
6.0
rating
27
natl
7
st
3
pos
Hylton
Stubbs
6.0
rating
6'2"|190 lbs|S
Mandarin
Jacksonville, FL
Class of 2025
school logo
verbal
3/24/2024

The USC commit who’s being heavily pursued by Florida and Miami among others is currently ranked as the third-best safety in the class but the Jacksonville (Fla.) Mandarin standout will definitely push for moving even higher. Stubbs is crazy athletic, long and a playmaker in the back end who either knocks the away or is right there when a receiver makes a tough catch.

MR. VERSATILE II: Eric Winters

school logo
profile image
5.9
rating
108
natl
7
st
14
pos
Eric
Winters
5.9
rating
6'2"|195 lbs|S
Enterprise
Enterprise, AL
Class of 2025
school logo
verbal
6/15/2024

Earlier in his recruitment, it looked like Winters would grow into a linebacker. But now the Enterprise, Ala., standout is rated as a four-star safety and he’s the perfect mix of power and speed. Winters stayed right with receivers on deep balls and knocked them around when needed but didn’t go overboard as he used his speed to stay right in phase the whole way.

