Rivals Five-Star: OL vs. DL
Part one focuses on the top offensive linemen in one-on-ones against the defensive linemen at the Rivals Five-Star in Jacksonville.
Featured prospects:
Avery Gach
Kevin Brown
Michael Carroll
Immanuel Iheanacho
Max Buchanan
Ziyare Addison
Part two focuses on the top defensive linemen in one-on-ones against the offensive linemen at the Rivals Five-Star in Jacksonville.
Featured prospects:
Deuce Geralds
Jahkeem Stewart
Jake Kreul
Landon Rink
Malik Autry
London Merritt
