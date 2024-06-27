Advertisement
Published Jun 27, 2024
Rivals Five-Star: OL vs. DL
David Berry  •  Rivals.com
Video Director
Part one focuses on the top offensive linemen in one-on-ones against the defensive linemen at the Rivals Five-Star in Jacksonville.

Featured prospects:
Avery Gach
Kevin Brown
Michael Carroll
Immanuel Iheanacho
Max Buchanan
Ziyare Addison

Part two focuses on the top defensive linemen in one-on-ones against the offensive linemen at the Rivals Five-Star in Jacksonville.

Featured prospects:
Deuce Geralds
Jahkeem Stewart
Jake Kreul
Landon Rink
Malik Autry
London Merritt

