Rivals Five-Star: Personal loss fuels Omarion Robinson's drive to succeed
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Omarion Robinson knows grief and struggle.
The four-star safety from Little Rock (Ark.) Parkview, who shined at the Rivals Five-Star last week, has dealt with two brothers passing away - one during a shooting two days before Christmas in 2020 when he was out getting Secret Santa gifts, and another in an automobile accident more recently.
“It really just motivated me and gave me my ‘why.’ Why I have to keep going," Robinson said. “It was hard because we were always around each other, had good times with each other and good memories so it was hard for us.”
*****
*****
There is another reason why Robinson has to keep going – his 11-month old daughter.
“She does influence me,” Robinson said. “It’s just another ‘why.’ ”
June was an interesting and somewhat challenging month for Robinson, who loved every visit he took for different reasons and seemed to have a new leader after seeing numerous programs.
Arkansas, LSU, Oregon and Oklahoma are the contenders for the four-star safety but the Ducks and Sooners could have an edge heading into his decision on Saturday.
“It was a lot of traveling,” Robinson said. “It really gave me a good look at the colleges and what they can offer and how they can use me.
“It definitely made me more confused.”
The Little Rock Parkview standout said his visits to Eugene and Norman stood out most.
“Just the environment,” Robinson said of Oregon. “It’s just a different environment in Eugene. The coaching staff is building something special. They have a great coaching staff and all the players they have, it’s a brotherhood there. They have a lot of development and sending people to the league, and I can vibe with them. It was just great.
“(At Oklahoma) me and coach (Brandon) Hall and coach (Brent) Venables, we have a great bond. They’re losing a lot of safeties so there’s a better chance of me coming in and working for it and getting the starting job. Their brotherhood is just different in the locker room. I got to meet all the players and they made me feel like home. The city, it’s cool out there, it’s a college city and it’s just a good place I can get developed.”
Saturday, Robinson will make his choice. The four-star knows his ‘why.’ Now it’s time to find his where.