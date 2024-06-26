JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Rivals Five-Star, the marquee high school football event of the summer, has come and gone. One hundred of the best prospects in the nation competed at the Jacksonville Jaguars' facility in one-on-ones and a 7-on-7 tournament. Here are the prospects who boosted their stock the most.

DASAAHN BRAME

Brame is already one of the top five tight ends in the Rivals250 but outside the top 100 is definitely too low for him. The 6-foot-6, 225-pound prospect from Kansas had a nearly perfect record during the one-on-one session in the morning and was one of the standouts during the 7-on-7 tournament. Brame has great downfield speed, a huge wingspan, and really sticky hands. He’s a massive target for quarterbacks over the middle and is a consistent match up problem for defenses.

*****

MAX BUCHANAN

Buchanan continues to impress with every event he attends and Wednesday was no exception. The 6-foot-4, 295-pound interior lineman has the size and strength to stop bigger defensive tackles in their tracks and the quickness to redirect when linemen try their counter moves. Buchanan does a good job playing low to the ground and using leverage to his advantage when necessary. He was quick to reset his hands as defensive linemen dug deep into their arsenal of pass rushing moves.

*****

MICHAEL CARROLL

Every time Carroll shows up to an event he seems a couple inches taller than the last time and that size came in handy on the field on Wednesday. He lined up at guard for most of the day and showed the strength to hold up against the biggest and strongest defensive linemen he’s ever faced and showed more toughness and competitiveness than ever. Despite adding a few inches and a few more pounds of muscle, Carroll was able to play low to the ground and show off the flexibility that should allow him to excel at the next level.

*****

JARQUEZ CARTER

Carter was just barely inside the Rivals250 coming into the event but during the next rankings update he’s sure to be much higher. His strength was obvious after he won the bench press competition with 27 reps of 225 pounds and it showed on the field, too. His speed at the snap and quick hands combined with that upper body strength made it nearly impossible for offensive linemen to slow him down. Carter also played with a natural leverage that made it difficult for offensive linemen to get effective hand placement on him.

*****

AVERY GACH

There wasn’t a more competitive or animated offensive lineman than Gach at the event on Wednesday. He displayed great technique and functional strength as an interior offensive lineman but he has the tools to be able to line up as a tackle as well. He has an excellent frame and still has room to add mass at the next level. He’s plenty strong, patient as a pass blocker, and displayed exceptional lateral agility.

*****

TAE'SHAUN GELSEY

Gelsey wasn’t one of the more heralded prospects in attendance but he really impressed during the one-on-one session. The 6-foot-4 tight end is a good route runner and smooth in and out of his brakes. Gelsey was able to create a lot of separation and displayed quick twitch abilities, body control, and had really consistent hands throughout the day.

*****

JAKE KREUL

Kreul gets underestimated when he walks into events like this but he quickly changes the narrative when the ball is snapped. The 2026 defensive end explodes off the line of scrimmage, is much stronger than his lean frame appears, and has the competitive attitude to take on any offensive lineman. As an outside pass rusher, Kreul has the balance and bend to get around the edge and into the backfield on a consistent basis.

*****

SHEKAI MILLS-KNIGHT

Mills-Knight isn’t necessarily a blazer but he is ranked far too low at the running back position nationally after putting on an outstanding performance on Wednesday. The Tennessee native is a bigger running back with an upright style but he is shiftier than defenders expect. During the position drills in the morning session, Mills-Knight showed off solid footwork and was plenty explosive for his size. Jumping up into the Rivals250 isn’t out of the question but he’ll almost certainly rise in the running back rankings.

*****

OMARION ROBINSON

Robinson had a dominant performance in the one-on-one portion of the morning session. He got better and better as the day went on, displaying exceptional footwork, reaction speed, and timing. Robinson had a really competitive style and it showed as he went to swat passes away and close on balls thrown in front of him. It was really impressive to see how quickly he was able to change directions and stick with crossing routes.

*****

ERIC WINTERS

