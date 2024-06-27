Advertisement
Rivals Five-Star: WRs vs. DBs
Part one focuses on the top wide receivers in one-on-ones against the defensive backs at the Rivals Five-Star in Jacksonville.
Featured prospects:
Winston Watkins
Andrew Marsh
Donovan Olugbode
Naeem Burroughs
Naeshaun Montgomery
Daylan McCutcheon
Taz Williams
Koby Howard
Trenton Yancey
Advertisement
Part two focuses on the top defensive backs in one-on-ones against the wide receivers at the Rivals Five-Star in Jacksonville.
Featured prospects:
Omarion Robinson
Chuck McDonald
Shamar Arnoux
Bryce Fitzgerald
Zech Fort
Dallas Golden
Hylton Stubbs
J’Zavien Currence
Gregory Thomas
Oregon
2025Commitment List
Updated:
athlete
position
stars
- WR
- OLB
- WR
- PRO
- WR
- RB
- OT
- CB
- WDE
- OT
Advertisement
Advertisement
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS
Advertisement
Advertisement