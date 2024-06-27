Advertisement
Published Jun 27, 2024
Rivals Five-Star: WRs vs. DBs
circle avatar
David Berry  •  Rivals.com
Video Director
Twitter
@RivalsDave

Part one focuses on the top wide receivers in one-on-ones against the defensive backs at the Rivals Five-Star in Jacksonville.

Featured prospects:
Winston Watkins
Andrew Marsh
Donovan Olugbode
Naeem Burroughs
Naeshaun Montgomery
Daylan McCutcheon
Taz Williams
Koby Howard
Trenton Yancey

Advertisement

Part two focuses on the top defensive backs in one-on-ones against the wide receivers at the Rivals Five-Star in Jacksonville.

Featured prospects:
Omarion Robinson
Chuck McDonald
Shamar Arnoux
Bryce Fitzgerald
Zech Fort
Dallas Golden
Hylton Stubbs
J’Zavien Currence
Gregory Thomas

Oregon
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement
football
Rivals250 Logo
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS
Advertisement
Advertisement