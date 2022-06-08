Rivals Rankings Week: Breaking down the 2023 QBs
With the updated Rivals250 for 2023 being unveiled Tuesday, it's now time to dive into the position rankings. The offensive position rankings are being released today and up first are the quarterbacks.
NO. 1 AT THE POSITION: Arch Manning
Manning stayed atop the Rivals250 and remains the top-ranked quarterback in the 2023 class. The only active player in the First Family of Football is in the midst of taking his official visits and Georgia was up first. Manning traveled to Athens last weekend for his first official visit and there was plenty of coverage of every move he made. The Bulldogs put their best foot forward and all of the other commits that were on campus wanted to show Manning a good time.
Official visits to Alabama and Texas are up next with the Crimson Tide scheduled to host him this weekend. Alabama, of course, already has a commitment from fellow Louisiana native Eli Holstein, who happens to be visiting Tuscaloosa this weekend as well. Manning is also scheduled to participate in a 7-on-7 tournament at LSU this weekend with his high school team.
Georgia and Texas have emerged as the main two contenders for Manning but he could still have some surprises in the works.
TWO PROGRAMS TO WATCH: Ole Miss and Ohio State
Lane Kiffin and his staff are working on landing their quarterback for the 2023 cycle and it appears they have their eyes set on Jaden Rashada. The Rebels just took a commitment from his brother, junior college defensive back Roman Rashada, and they're hoping that helps in their pursuit of the highly rated signal caller. Ole Miss already hosted the talented quarterback for an official visit back in April and it is continuing to push for him to join this recruiting class. The Rebels have their work cut out for them though. Rashada is expected to commit on June 18 and Oregon and Miami seem to be the front-runners.
Ohio State picked up a commitment from big-time 2024 quarterback Dylan Raiola about a month ago but it is still looking for a quarterback for this recruiting class. Only three uncommitted quarterbacks hold an offer from the Buckeyes, with the most recent offer going to Rivals250 Tennessee native Brock Glenn. Ryan Day and his staff also offered Rivals250 Baylor commit Austin Novosad earlier this month. Glenn's recruitment appears to be evolving after it looked like Auburn, Missouri and Mississippi State had the inside track. Ohio State is definitely in the mix now and TCU is another team they'll have to contend with. Novosad has seen his stock rise throughout the spring and Ohio State has become one of his top suitors.
THREE PROSPECTS TO WATCH: Jaden Rashada, Austin Novosad, Dante Moore
A commitment from Rivals100 quarterback Jaden Rashada is just around the corner and Oregon and Miami seem to be locked in a tight battle. LSU, Florida and Texas A&M are all heavily involved as well and each hosted him for an official visit. Ole Miss got Rashada on campus for an official visit in April but the commitment from his brother a few days ago is just another wrinkle in his recruitment. Oregon and Miami have some of the best relationships with Rashada but there are a number of factors at play. With his commitment date of June 18 quickly approaching, Rashada isn't tipping his hand one way or the other.
Baylor has held Novosad's commitment since mid-December but that hasn't stopped him from taking visits and doing various college camps. Ohio State offered him last week and other schools are turning up the heat on him as well. Novosad traveled to Stanford for its camp this past weekend and more trips are in the works, including a possible official visit to Ohio State. He'll take his official visit to Baylor on June 17 and Dave Aranda and his staff will be working hard to shut down any chances of Novosad flipping his commitment.
Moore is the second-highest ranked uncommitted quarterback and he has been very active this spring when it comes to visits. Notre Dame could have a small edge in his recruitment because of the strong relationships he has with the coaching staff but recent visits to Notre Dame, Oregon and Michigan went very well. Moore hasn't given a solid commitment timeline just yet but it's safe to say his commitment is getting closer. There is time for any one of these schools to pick up momentum but Moore is definitely one to watch as the summer moves forward.