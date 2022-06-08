Rivals Rankings Week: Breaking down the 2023 QBs

With the updated Rivals250 for 2023 being unveiled Tuesday, it's now time to dive into the position rankings. The offensive position rankings are being released today and up first are the quarterbacks. NEW POSITION RANKINGS: Pro-Style QB | Dual-Threat QB CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position



NO. 1 AT THE POSITION: Arch Manning

Manning stayed atop the Rivals250 and remains the top-ranked quarterback in the 2023 class. The only active player in the First Family of Football is in the midst of taking his official visits and Georgia was up first. Manning traveled to Athens last weekend for his first official visit and there was plenty of coverage of every move he made. The Bulldogs put their best foot forward and all of the other commits that were on campus wanted to show Manning a good time. Official visits to Alabama and Texas are up next with the Crimson Tide scheduled to host him this weekend. Alabama, of course, already has a commitment from fellow Louisiana native Eli Holstein, who happens to be visiting Tuscaloosa this weekend as well. Manning is also scheduled to participate in a 7-on-7 tournament at LSU this weekend with his high school team. Georgia and Texas have emerged as the main two contenders for Manning but he could still have some surprises in the works.

*****

TWO PROGRAMS TO WATCH: Ole Miss and Ohio State

Jaden Rashada (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Lane Kiffin and his staff are working on landing their quarterback for the 2023 cycle and it appears they have their eyes set on Jaden Rashada. The Rebels just took a commitment from his brother, junior college defensive back Roman Rashada, and they're hoping that helps in their pursuit of the highly rated signal caller. Ole Miss already hosted the talented quarterback for an official visit back in April and it is continuing to push for him to join this recruiting class. The Rebels have their work cut out for them though. Rashada is expected to commit on June 18 and Oregon and Miami seem to be the front-runners. Ohio State picked up a commitment from big-time 2024 quarterback Dylan Raiola about a month ago but it is still looking for a quarterback for this recruiting class. Only three uncommitted quarterbacks hold an offer from the Buckeyes, with the most recent offer going to Rivals250 Tennessee native Brock Glenn. Ryan Day and his staff also offered Rivals250 Baylor commit Austin Novosad earlier this month. Glenn's recruitment appears to be evolving after it looked like Auburn, Missouri and Mississippi State had the inside track. Ohio State is definitely in the mix now and TCU is another team they'll have to contend with. Novosad has seen his stock rise throughout the spring and Ohio State has become one of his top suitors.

*****

THREE PROSPECTS TO WATCH: Jaden Rashada, Austin Novosad, Dante Moore