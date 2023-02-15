No. 1 at the position: Kameron Davis

Davis is a strong, powerful back who can take a hit. It’s one of the many reasons why he’s now the top-rated player at his position, although running back is one of those spots in the 2024 cycle where no one has absolutely locked up No. 1. What’s also interesting about the Albany (Ga.) Dougherty standout is that he’s been committed to Florida State since February 2021 and has remained pledged to the Seminoles despite overtures from Georgia, Ohio State, Tennessee, Auburn and others. The 5-foot-10, 200-pound muscled-up Davis had an impressive junior season with 1,115 yards and 13 touchdowns. His numbers could have even been better, but his Albany Dougherty team had another running back that posted more than 1,000 yards as well so the ball was shared a lot.

*****

Two teams to watch: Ohio State and Texas

Jordan Marshall (Birm/Dotting the 'Eyes)

At the top of the running back position there are a lot of teams vying for the best players – even the committed ones – but two teams that should definitely be watched are Ohio State and Texas. Cincinnati Moeller four-star running back Jordan Marshall is a top target for the Buckeyes. And while there is significant competition for him with Tennessee, Michigan and others he’s an in-state prospect and is one to watch. Ohio State is also very much in the running for Belle Vernon, Pa., four-star Quinton Martin, as Penn State and Pitt, among others, battle for him as well. The Buckeyes have tremendous pull in recruiting and are very much in the mix for other running backs across the Southeast, but they probably trail some others for those players right now. Texas could also load up at the position. The Longhorns seem to like where they stand with Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy running back Jerrick Gibson, and they’re very much in the picture for two in-state prospects in Longview’s Taylor Tatum and San Antonio Veterans Memorial’s James Peoples, among others. Texas is coming off an excellent haul after landing high four-star Cedric Baxter and high three-star Tre Wisner in 2023, but it looks to load up again this recruiting cycle.

*****

Three players in the spotlight