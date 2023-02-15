Rivals Rankings Week: Breaking down the 2024 RBs
With the updated Rivals250 being unveiled Tuesday for the 2024 class, it's now time to dive into the position rankings. The offensive position rankings are being released today, and up next are the running backs.
*****
*****
No. 1 at the position: Kameron Davis
Davis is a strong, powerful back who can take a hit. It’s one of the many reasons why he’s now the top-rated player at his position, although running back is one of those spots in the 2024 cycle where no one has absolutely locked up No. 1.
What’s also interesting about the Albany (Ga.) Dougherty standout is that he’s been committed to Florida State since February 2021 and has remained pledged to the Seminoles despite overtures from Georgia, Ohio State, Tennessee, Auburn and others.
The 5-foot-10, 200-pound muscled-up Davis had an impressive junior season with 1,115 yards and 13 touchdowns. His numbers could have even been better, but his Albany Dougherty team had another running back that posted more than 1,000 yards as well so the ball was shared a lot.
*****
Two teams to watch: Ohio State and Texas
At the top of the running back position there are a lot of teams vying for the best players – even the committed ones – but two teams that should definitely be watched are Ohio State and Texas.
Cincinnati Moeller four-star running back Jordan Marshall is a top target for the Buckeyes. And while there is significant competition for him with Tennessee, Michigan and others he’s an in-state prospect and is one to watch.
Ohio State is also very much in the running for Belle Vernon, Pa., four-star Quinton Martin, as Penn State and Pitt, among others, battle for him as well. The Buckeyes have tremendous pull in recruiting and are very much in the mix for other running backs across the Southeast, but they probably trail some others for those players right now.
Texas could also load up at the position. The Longhorns seem to like where they stand with Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy running back Jerrick Gibson, and they’re very much in the picture for two in-state prospects in Longview’s Taylor Tatum and San Antonio Veterans Memorial’s James Peoples, among others.
Texas is coming off an excellent haul after landing high four-star Cedric Baxter and high three-star Tre Wisner in 2023, but it looks to load up again this recruiting cycle.
*****
Three players in the spotlight
A lot of top running backs were already mentioned, and there are countless others to go through, but here are three to watch in particular.
One of the best running backs in the 2024 class, Jason Brown has offers from across the country, and Pacific Northwest kids have left before, but a traditional Washington-Oregon battle could be brewing here. The Seattle O’Dea standout has lots of friends on the Huskies and he’s been there numerous times, so that could be a tremendous draw, but it’s worth watching the Ducks as well because that has been a top team for some time.
Christian Clark has seen his recruitment absolutely take off in recent months, and it’s going to be an interesting early test for new coach Kenny Dillingham at Arizona State. Can he and his staff convince the Phoenix Mountain Pointe standout to stay home and play for the Sun Devils? Or once again will a bigger power come in and swipe away a top Arizona talent?
Ronnie Royal has been outstanding at numerous events over the last few years and he had a big junior season at Gulf Shores, Ala., but his recruitment has not taken off as expected - yet. Illinois, NC State and UNLV seem to be showing the most interest, but he could play somewhere in the SEC. It will be interesting to see as he takes visits over the next few months whether more college coaches start jumping onboard.