The 2019 positional rankings have been updated. After examining the point guards and shooting guards earlier this week, today we move on to the small forwards where Kahlil Whitney holds the top spot. NEW 2019 POSITION RANKINGS: SF | SG | PG

TOP PLAYER: Kahlil Whitney

Headed to Kentucky, Kahlil Whitney ranks No. 7 overall nationally and No. 1 among 2019’s top small forwards. He’s a perfect example of what happens when somebody puts in work that matches natural gifts. Whitney is a strong and explosive athlete who has always been able to rely on those physical attributes to make things happen. However, over the last six months or so it has become clear that he’s devoted a lot of time to honing his craft and maximizing his vast potential. He has turned into a dangerous jump shooter, can create off the dribble, rebounds well and is turning himself into a good wing defender. If all else fails, he can always dial up that athleticism and for those reasons he enters his senior year as the cream of the small forward crop.

KEEP AN EYE ON: Terry Armstrong

A native of Michigan who now attends school in Arizona, Terry Armstrong has the tools to make a big jump during his senior year. Armstrong is a good-sized wing who has athleticism, strength and game to match. However, he’s not always been the most consistent player and because he’s had some high school transfers, he’s missed out on some time on the floor that could have been helping to prepare him for the next step. His situation looks to be stabilizing, though, and that’s great for him but potentially dangerous to those ranked above him. He visited Oklahoma officially last weekend and has Arizona, LSU, Michigan State, Arkansas, Arizona State, Wake Forest, Oregon, DePaul and more giving chase.

TEAM TO WATCH: Oregon