DuckSportsAuthority - Rivals Rankings Week: Initial 2022 QB rankings

TEAM WITH THE TOP COMMIT: Texas

Quinn Ewers (Sam Spiegelman)

*****

PLAYER TO WATCH: Braden Davis

Braden Davis (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

A four-star prospect, Braden Davis left his home state of Delaware when the state canceled the fall football season and recently landed at Florida’s Lake Minneola High School. The uptick in competition level will give him the chance to prove his four-star ranking in a way he’s never been asked in the past. Davis has a long list of major offers, including ones from Alabama, Georgia and Florida, but his junior season will likely determine which of those remain committable.

*****

TEAM TO WATCH: South Carolina

Gunner Stockton (Rivals.com)