Rivals Rankings Week: New 2019 top 10 released
It's #RivalsRankingsWeek for the 2019 class, and we kick off the week of coverage with a video revealing the new top 10. There's been a few major changes among the top 10 that will be sure to create a buzz.
On Tuesday, the full Rivals100 will be released, followed by an updated Rivals250 on Wednesday.
The full schedule for #RivalsRankingsWeek is below.
Rival Views: Who is the top QB? | Who is the top RB?
Monday: Top 10 players revealed | Who was the hardest to rank? | Why Stingley is No. 1 | Making the case for the top 10 | A closer look at who is No. 1 | Adam Gorney's Take Two
Tuesday: New Rivals100 released | Farrell's Mind of Mike | Rival Views | Which prospect has the most important summer ahead?
Wednesday: New Rivals250 released | Rival Views | For which prospect did each analyst go to bat? | Five schools that should be most pleased with new rankings | Rivals250 by the numbers
Thursday: QB rankings | RB rankings | WR/TE rankings | OL rankings
Friday: DL rankings | LB rankings | DB rankings | ATH rankings
Saturday: Team rankings breakdown
Sunday: Mid-Atlantic states rankings | Southeast states | Midwest states | Texas | Florida | West