TEAM WITH TOP COMMITS: Oregon

Oregon has landed two commitments in the 2021 class, and both are listed as athletes. The first to commit was four-star Seven McGee, who ranks as the No. 2 athlete in the latest update of this ranking. His commitment to Oregon was followed in April by the commitment of Anthony Beavers, who moves up two spots in this update to rank No. 8 at the position. What’s interesting about McGee and Beavers is that they reside about as far from one another as possible. McGee hails from Rochester, N.Y., while Beavers is three time zones away in Harbor City, Calif.

PROSPECT ON THE RISE: Ceyair Wright

There were several new additions to the athlete position and several prospects who were rated for the first time in this evaluation cycle. Los Angeles-based Ceyair Wright is one of those new four-stars, and he makes the highest debut in the ranking at No. 10. Wright has drawn a lot of attention for his play at cornerback this summer, including new offers from Notre Dame and USC, but he also has abilities as a wide receiver. Wright further displays his versatility through his acting career, which reportedly includes a role in the upcoming Space Jam 2 movie due out next summer.

TEAM TO WATCH: Notre Dame