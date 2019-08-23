Rivals Rankings Week: New 2021 Athlete rankings
The first update of the Rivals position rankings for the 2021 class are complete, and several the lists expand as more prospects earn spots amongst the best at their position. We finish our position-by-position review with the athletes, which grew by 15 and now features 40 ranked prospects.
UPDATED 2021 RANKINGS: Athletes
TEAM WITH TOP COMMITS: Oregon
Oregon has landed two commitments in the 2021 class, and both are listed as athletes. The first to commit was four-star Seven McGee, who ranks as the No. 2 athlete in the latest update of this ranking. His commitment to Oregon was followed in April by the commitment of Anthony Beavers, who moves up two spots in this update to rank No. 8 at the position. What’s interesting about McGee and Beavers is that they reside about as far from one another as possible. McGee hails from Rochester, N.Y., while Beavers is three time zones away in Harbor City, Calif.
PROSPECT ON THE RISE: Ceyair Wright
There were several new additions to the athlete position and several prospects who were rated for the first time in this evaluation cycle. Los Angeles-based Ceyair Wright is one of those new four-stars, and he makes the highest debut in the ranking at No. 10. Wright has drawn a lot of attention for his play at cornerback this summer, including new offers from Notre Dame and USC, but he also has abilities as a wide receiver. Wright further displays his versatility through his acting career, which reportedly includes a role in the upcoming Space Jam 2 movie due out next summer.
TEAM TO WATCH: Notre Dame
Notre Dame does not yet have a commitment at the athlete position, but the Fighting Irish have offers out to half of the top 10 ranked players at the position, as well as several others in the ranking. Notre Dame is going to take its shot at the No. 1 ranked prospect at the position, Ga’Quincy McKinstry, but will have to battle pretty much the entire southeast, including home-state schools Alabama and Auburn. Two four-star prospects they look to have a better shot at are Wright, whom the Irish just offered earlier this month, and Daylan Carnell, who is an in-state prospect Notre Dame identified early. Carnell is a new four-star in this update and moves up to the No. 19 spot at the position.