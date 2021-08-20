Rivals Rankings Week: States with most 2022 Rivals250 prospects
The updated Rivals250 for the class of 2022 has been unveiled and the states known for producing the top talent nationwide are yet again in the forefront. After some tweaks to the rankings following a long offseason with in-person evaluations from coast to coast by our team of analysts, the Lone Star State maintained an advantage over Florida for the most prospects in the Rivals250.
Here’s more on the state rankings.
*****
RIVALS RANKINGS WEEK
Monday: Five-star countdown
Tuesday: Rivals250 unveiled | Gorney's thoughts | Biggest movers | Meet the new five-stars | Should Walter Nolen be the No. 1 DL?
Wednesday: QB rankings spotlight | RB rankings spotlight | WR/TE rankings spotlight | OL rankings spotlight | Who should be the No. 1 RB?
Thursday: DL rankings spotlight | LB rankings spotlight | DB rankings spotlight | ATH rankings spotlight | Rankings podcast | Who should be the top DT?
Friday: State rankings | Latest recruiting news on top 2022 prospects
*****
TEXAS - 43
After five-star quarterback Quinn Ewers enrolled early at Ohio State, it left a shakeup atop the country’s most talented state this cycle. Five-star cornerback Denver Harris now sits at No. 1 in the Lone Star State rankings ahead of newly minted five-star receiver Evan Stewart. In total, Texas boasts seven five-stars.
In the updated Rivals250, big risers included East Texas four-star running back Jamarion Miller, Florida quarterback commitment Nick Evers and Washington commitment Emeka Megwa.
*****
FLORIDA - 34
The Sunshine State has maintained its presence as one of the top producers of Rivals250 talent in the 2022 class, and there’s been little changes on that front in recent updates. Five-stars Julian Armella and Jaheim Singletary headline Florida’s 2022 crop of talent.
Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge QB MVP Rocco Becht, an Iowa State commitment, recently surged after a terrific offseason and improved Florida’s total in the Rivals250. So does the addition of four-star wide receiver AJ Johnson, Arch Manning’s top target from New Orleans Isidore Newman who’ll play his senior season at West Palm Peach (Fla.) Cardinal Newman.
*****
GEORGIA - 23
The Peach State can now claim the nation’s top player again after Ewers reclassified to the class of 2021 and versatile five-star Florida State pledge Travis Hunter took over as the country’s No. 1 recruit. Hunter is one of four Georgia-based five-stars in this cycle. Half are committed to the in-state Bulldogs, while the other half are bound for Florida State and USC (Mykel Williams).
Georgia has 10 players ranked inside the Rivals100, including the nation’s top two tight ends in LSU commitment Jake Johnson and undecided Oscar Delp.
*****
CALIFORNIA - 14
California joined Louisiana, Florida, Ohio and Virginia as states with two five-stars in the updated Rivals250 as Oklahoma running back pledge Raleek Brown joined USC cornerback commitment Domani Jackson as five-stars in the class.
Jackson and Brown lead California’s state rankings behind newly minted No. 3 Tetairoa McMillan, who jumped past Notre Dame-bound wide receiver CJ Williams in the pecking order in this update.
Other notable additions from Cali include Michigan State quarterback commitment Katin Houser, who was fantastic at the Elite 11.
*****
LOUISIANA - 14
The Boot boasts a pair of five-stars in Jacoby Mathews and Walker Howard, who are both ranked No. 2 at their respective positions. Mathews sits at No. 20 in the country and Howard right behind him at No. 26. In total, there are eight players from Louisiana in the Rivals100.
The biggest risers here include versatile four-star defensive back Austin Ausberry, who ascended to the top defensive back in the state, and four-star wideout Shazz Preston, now firmly entrenched inside the top 100.