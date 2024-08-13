PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1KQlNYRUwxUE5WJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
ago football Edit

Rivals Rankings Week: Ten biggest risers in the Rivals250

Adam Friedman • Rivals.com
Rankings Director and National Transfer Portal Analyst
@RivalsFriedman
Adam Friedman joined Rivals.com in 2012. He now manages the Rivals.com rankings process and covers national transfer portal news.
The updated 2025 Rivals250 is out and there were dozens of big movers. Take a closer look at the 10 biggest risers in the latest Rivals250.

*****

*****

*****

Moved up: Anderson is new to the Rivals250

A big move into the Rivals250 was a long time coming for Anderson. At 6-foot-2 with 32-inch arms and a 78-inch wingspan, the Clemson commit has elite physical dimensions for an off-the-ball linebacker. There have been 20 linebackers picked in the first three rounds of the NFL Draft since 2018 with those measurables and eight of them were picked in the first round.

Anderson doesn’t have official stats measuring his speed but his athleticism is obvious when you watch the film. He doesn’t play great competition but his production (rushing for more than 2,800 yards and 45 touchdowns) was outrageous last season.

On the camp circuit, Anderson showed the speed and physicality necessary to effectively play in space and in the box at the next level. He’s able to close on throws while the ball is in the air and uses his long arms to deflect passes most other linebackers can’t reach.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH CLEMSON FANS AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.COM

*****  

Moved up: 155 spots

Every time Carroll shows up to an event he seems to be an inch or so taller. After officially measuring in at 6-foot-6, 316-pounds with 34-inch arms at the Rivals Five-Star in June, the Alabama commit certainly has the size to compete at the next level. Carroll is a fairly lean 316 pounds so it was really important to see how he held up against defensive linemen who have overwhelming strength. Carroll passed those tests with ease and now checks the strength and toughness boxes.

From an athleticism perspective, Carroll has the flexibility and quickness to play tackle or guard at the next level. His frame has the look of a tackle but he seems to be more comfortable at guard right now. Either way, there aren’t many lingering questions about Carroll’s game and now he’s one of the highest-ranked prospects in the 2025 class.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH ALABAMA FANS AT TIDEILLUSTRATED.COM

*****  

Moved up: Myles is new to the Rivals250

Myles missed a chunk of last season due to injury but he’s been a monster this offseason and he has the traits to warrant a massive move into the Rivals250. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound receiver from Utah posted a 10.3-second 100m, a state record, and a 20.84-second 200m. Those are awfully impressive times for a prospect his size.

On film, Myles routinely runs by defensive backs and creates separation with ease. He has no issues fighting through contact at the line of scrimmage and has impressive run-after-the-catch abilities.

Myles has Michigan leading his recruitment right now but he’s expected to visit Ohio State, LSU and Georgia before committing.

*****  

Moved up: 142 spots

Carter did plenty of offseason events and got better at each outing, culminating with a standout performance at the Rivals Five-Star. The Ohio State commit won the bench press competition with 27 reps of 225 pounds but you would have known he was the strongest prospect in attendance just by watching his one-on-one reps.

Carter’s quickness off the line of scrimmage combined with that strength made it easy for him to win the rep. Offensive linemen assigned to block him this season have their work cut out for them because Carter has a variety of hand techniques that keep offensive linemen from getting their hands on him. His size, strength, quickness and technique have propelled him up the rankings.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH OHIO STATE FANS AT DOTTINGTHEEYES.COM

*****  

Moved up: Simon is new to the Rivals250

A shuffling in the running back rankings led to Simon finding himself just outside the top 100 of the Rivals250. The Texas commit has a physical running style and shows impressive elusiveness near the line of scrimmage. Simon isn’t necessarily a burner but he has the speed to break off big runs. He gets to the hole quickly and does a good job seeing his running lanes. He has the foot speed to make defenders miss in tight spaces and has the ability to make catches out of the backfield.

Simon is at his best when running downhill and able to use strength, burst and vision to find the right running lane and break into the second level of the defense.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH TEXAS FANS AT ORANGEBLOODS.COM

*****  

Moved up: Mills-Knight is new to the Rivals250

Mills-Knight really helped himself this offseason. The bruising running back out of Tennessee isn’t exactly a home run threat but he is plenty fast and his short-area quickness gives defenders problems. Mills-Knight missed a chunk of his junior season but still managed to run for more than 1,000 yards, averaging nearly seven yards per carry.

The 6-foot-1, 225-pound Mills-Knight has impressive burst for a bigger back and it can be deceiving for defenders. He is also a very capable receiver out of the backfield, which should help him see action earlier in his college career.

*****  

Moved up: 96 spots

Addison has been a steady riser in the rankings over the last year but in this update he made his biggest jump up the Rivals250 yet. The Oregon commit out of Florida measured in at 6-foot-4 and 291 pounds with a massive 7-foot wingspan and nearly 36-inch arms at the Rivals Five-Star at the end of June.

Addison’s arms are about as long as first round NFL Draft picks Paris Johnson Jr. and Amarius Mims. More impressive than his physical measurements, Addison has the quickness and technical abilities to compete with any defensive lineman in the nation. He has the strength to hold up against powerful pass rushing moves and drive the defensive lineman backwards. Addison also has the quickness to redirect against countermoves. His development over the last few years has been very encouraging.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH OREGON FANS AT DUCKSPORTSAUTHORITY.COM

*****  

Moved up: Woodfork is new to the Rivals250

Woodfork was a top-100 prospect earlier this year but fell out of the Rivals250 in the previous rankings update. Now the TCU commit is back in the Rivals250 thanks to additional verified measurables.

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound Woodfork is stronger than he looks and has a burst off the line of scrimmage that offensive linemen have a tough time dealing with. He can swallow up ball carriers thanks to his 80-inch wingspan and 33-inch arms. Woodfork also uses that length to keep offensive linemen off of him while he makes his way into the backfield.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH TCU FANS AT PURPLEMENACE.COM

*****  

Moved up: 95 spots

Montgomery has shown outstanding development over the last couple years and this summer he looked better than ever. The Georgia commit had a noticeably stronger arm and the ball had plenty of zip on it. As a result, Montgomery’s timing was better and he seemed to be able to throw with more consistent accuracy. He completed nearly 69-percent of his passes as a junior and he has the tools to do the same thing again this fall.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH GEORGIA FANS AT UGASPORTS.COM

*****

Moved up: 92 spots

Gibson has now moved up more than 90 spots in the Rivals250 for the second update in a row. The gifted Georgia defensive end commit has all the tools a college coach could ask for. Gibson is 6-foot-4 and nearly 250 pounds with a 7-foot wingspan, 36-inch arms and a 4.7-second 40. There are very few prospects, not just defensive linemen, with those types of measurables.

On the field, Gibson is too quick, aggressive and powerful for offensive linemen to handle. He has a good understanding of hand techniques when rushing the passer and playing against the run. Gibson can line up at various spots on the defensive line and can fight through double-teams. It’s also impressive to see how well Gibson is when pursuing the ball carrier.

