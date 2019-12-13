TEAM WITH TOP COMMIT: Oregon

Oregon has the honor of having both the highest-ranked commitment in the Class of 2020 at the linebacker position (Noah Sewell) and the Class of 2021 in Oregon native Keith Brown. The nation’s No. 44 overall player, Brown committed after taking in Oregon’s win over rival Oregon State last month.

It’s rare for the state of Oregon to produce player’s of Brown’s caliber and for them to emerge this early in the process, so landing his commitment is key for Oregon as they look to keep top prospects home after several slipped away under the past two coaching staffs. Oregon fans are hoping Brown’s commitment sticks and that he and Sewell are able to team up in Autzen Stadium in 2021.

TEAM TO WATCH: Georgia

The Bulldogs seem to always be reloading at the linebacker position and they will have plenty of chances to land elite prospects at the position considering how many are right in their backyard. The group of Peach State linebackers in the Class of 2021 is highlighted by Smael Mondon, the No. 35 overall player in the country. Mondon has been on Georgia’s radar for nearly two years and will only see his recruitment heat up in the coming months.

Also among the nation’s best is Barrett Carter, the No. 56 overall player in the class. Carter goes to powerhouse North Gwinnett, which has produced its share of stars over the years. He’s been a regular in Athens over the past year and Georgia will have a good chance to keep him close to home as well.

PLAYER TO WATCH: Terrence Lewis