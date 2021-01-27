 DuckSportsAuthority - Rivals Rankings Week: Updated 2021 WR/TE rankings
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-27 10:47:13 -0600') }} football Edit

Rivals Rankings Week: Updated 2021 WR/TE rankings

Destyn Hill
Destyn Hill (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
Chad Simmons • Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst
@ChadSimmons_
Chad Simmons is a Recruiting Analyst for Rivals.com. He was the expert on The Next Class on Fox Sports South from 2011-2015. He currently covers Alabama, Georgia and Mississippi.

Rivals continues to roll out its updated rankings for the 2021 class, and our focus moves to wide receivers and tight ends. Most of the top players at these positions are committed, but one big name could be on flip watch, the top receiver in the country is uncommitted and there are still some top storylines to follow.

RIVALS RANKINGS WEEK

Monday: Five-Star Countdown | Making the Case for No. 1 | How things stand with the uncommitted players in the Rivals250 | The top five-star candidates

Tuesday: New Rivals250 released | Breaking down the new five-stars | Biggest movers in new ranking

Wednesday: Offensive position rankings released | Schools with the most R250 players

Thursday: Defensive position rankings released

Friday: State rankings released

TEAM WITH TOP COMMITS: Oregon 

Mario Cristobal and the Oregon Ducks have quite the quintet of wide receivers and tight ends. Leading the way at receiver is Troy Franklin, the No. 3-ranked receiver in the country. Joining him are two other four-stars, Dont’e Thornton Jr. and Isaiah Brevard. It is an impressive trio.

They are not only strong at receiver, but also at tight end. Moliki Matavao and Terrance Ferguson are No. 6 and No. 7 in the position rankings.

Every member of this group is ranked inside the top 160 in the country. It is a very impressive haul for Oregon.

TEAM TO WATCH: LSU 

There was a lot of chatter around Alabama and Texas A&M the last few months, but home-state school LSU looks to be back in the driver’s seat for Walker High four-star wide receiver Brian Thomas. There has been a lot of back-and-forth here, and at one time it looked like the Crimson Tide were going to be the choice, then the Aggies were up there. But now, as it was at the beginning, LSU is trending and the Tigers seem to be close to keeping one of the best at home.

PLAYER TO WATCH: Destyn Hill 

The buzz around Destyn Hill to Florida State goes back many months, and it now looks like that could be close to happening. He has been a priority for Mike Norvell and the Seminoles staff from the beginning, and that has played a role in Florida State being considered a heavy favorite in this race. Florida State needs playmakers, and landing this four-star out of New Orleans would give them another one in the 2021 class.

