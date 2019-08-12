The summer evaluation period, which included the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge presented by adidas, is finished and it’s time to re-rank the 2020 class. National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell, National Recruiting Analyst Adam Gorney and Mid-Atlantic Recruiting Analyst Adam Friedman debate which 2020 prospect could possibly unseat D.J. Uiagalelei as the No. 1 player in the class when the updated 2020 top 10 is released later today.

FARRELL'S VIEW: JORDAN BURCH

“Jordan Burch didn’t do a lot this summer, but I still think he has the highest ceiling of any player in this class and could end up as No. 1 in the end. He weighs 255 pounds but moves like he’s 225. Burch has great speed and dip around the edge and is a monster defensive end.

"Clemson and South Carolina appear to have an edge in his recruitment but Georgia and Alabama also look to be involved.”

FRIEDMAN'S VIEW: BRYAN BRESEE

“Few players had as good of an offseason as Bresee and when you stack that on top of the excellent season he had as a junior, there are few players that can hold up against the case he has made for the No. 1 spot in the Rivals100. At the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge presented by adidas, Bresee did a fantastic job playing end and defensive tackle. He had a lot of success using a variety of techniques and it's easy to project the Clemson commit's skill set to the next level."



GORNEY'S VIEW: JUSTIN FLOWE