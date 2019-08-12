Rivals Rankings Week: Who is biggest threat to Uiagalelei at No. 1?
The summer evaluation period, which included the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge presented by adidas, is finished and it’s time to re-rank the 2020 class.
National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell, National Recruiting Analyst Adam Gorney and Mid-Atlantic Recruiting Analyst Adam Friedman debate which 2020 prospect could possibly unseat D.J. Uiagalelei as the No. 1 player in the class when the updated 2020 top 10 is released later today.
RIVALS RANKINGS WEEK:
Monday: Top 10 revealed
Tuesday: Rivals100 revealed
Wednesday: Rivals250 revealed
Thursday: Position rankings revealed
FARRELL'S VIEW: JORDAN BURCH
“Jordan Burch didn’t do a lot this summer, but I still think he has the highest ceiling of any player in this class and could end up as No. 1 in the end. He weighs 255 pounds but moves like he’s 225. Burch has great speed and dip around the edge and is a monster defensive end.
"Clemson and South Carolina appear to have an edge in his recruitment but Georgia and Alabama also look to be involved.”
FRIEDMAN'S VIEW: BRYAN BRESEE
“Few players had as good of an offseason as Bresee and when you stack that on top of the excellent season he had as a junior, there are few players that can hold up against the case he has made for the No. 1 spot in the Rivals100. At the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge presented by adidas, Bresee did a fantastic job playing end and defensive tackle. He had a lot of success using a variety of techniques and it's easy to project the Clemson commit's skill set to the next level."
GORNEY'S VIEW: JUSTIN FLOWE
“Have we ever seen a linebacker like Flowe in Rivals history? I’m not so sure. The five-star is so aggressive, so relentless and so athletic that even evaluating him during the offseason does not do him justice and he’s still incredibly dominant.
"I’ve watched Flowe for about three years now and I’ve never - and I mean never - seen him have a bad performance. He brings his A-game every single time he’s on the field whether it’s a big game, a camp or a meaningless 7-on-7 in the middle of the spring. Flowe loves the game of football, he loves to be physical, he takes to coaching and he delivers every time he’s on the field.
"I understand that rankings are based on college performance and NFL Draft potential and that linebacker is not a premium position, but if we’re talking about the best and most impactful high school football player in the country, it’s hard to find anyone better than Flowe.