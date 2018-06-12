It's #RivalsRankingsWeek for the 2019 class, and Tuesday's question of the day surrounds the prospects most in need of an impressive summer to improve his ranking when the 2019 Rivals250 will be updated again in August.

Rob Cassidy (Florida): "A handful of Florida guys are entering into massively important summers. Nobody in Florida divides the analyst team like Lakeland High School tight end Keon Zipperer. Zipperer had a subpar performance at the Under Armour Future 50 Camp, which turned a few members of the panel skeptical of his long-term ceiling. How he does at the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge presented by adidas later this month and other offseason camps will determine where he’s ranked going forward, and it seems as though he could land anywhere from three-stars to inside the Rivals100."

Mike Farrell (National): "I’m going with Theo Wease, who is our No. 1 wide receiver in a good year at the position and No. 3 player overall. Jadon Haselwood is right on his heels and we have numerous wide receivers that made big jumps from the spring evaluation period so there is talent coming after Wease. He needs to continue to show he’s developing and can be dominant at all events.”

Adam Friedman (Mid-Atlantic): "The top of the wide receiver rankings are getting crowded with Jadon Haselwood closing the gap on Theo Wease. Both prospects will be competing at multiple events this summer and Wease, an Oklahoma commit, has to be feeling the pressure from the hard-charging Haselwood. Throughout the last year Haselwood, a Georgia commit, has been making a lot of progress and is making a legitimate case for the top spot in the wide receiver rankings, but he'll need a strong summer to overtake Wease."

Adam Gorney (National/West Coast): "I'm going with Devyn Ford. The former top-rated running back was replaced at No. 1 by Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy's Trey Sanders, who was absolutely fantastic last season and has been impressive in the last few months as well. Both running backs are expected at the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge presented by adidas in Atlanta and that should help clear up any questions about who's No. 1 in this class. Sanders is fantastic for a lot of reasons but Ford is not chopped liver, either, and if he can show out against some of the best players in the country then he could enter the discussion again for No. 1 at the position moving into his senior season."

Josh Helmholdt (Midwest): "From the Midwest, I wanted to use St. Louis defensive end M.J. Anderson here because he missed his entire junior season with a broken leg, but his recruitment has already begun to take off. So, instead I am going to say Indiana linebacker Cameron Williams. The four-star has the talent to be a national recruit, but the offers have been slow to come. He could use some positive buzz this summer to generate momentum."

Nick Krueger (Texas): "One could argue that Derek Stingley has the most important summer as there hasn't been much of a precedent as a cornerback being the top player in the country. For someone out of my region, I'll go with tight end Austin Stogner. He's been floating around the Rivals100 for as long as we've been ranking the 2019 class, but has largely been in somewhat of a holding pattern after missing time in the summer and early part of his junior season. He's performed well at the Future 50 and Dallas Rivals 3 Stripe Camp presented by adidas, but I know that the other analysts are hoping to see a little extra than they have thus far at the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge, and I think that he delivers."

Chad Simmons (Southeast): "Bo Nix is one who we will be watching closely this summer. We will see him at multiple events in the coming weeks. He is a state champion, he produces on the big stage and he has those intangibles that really make it hard to ever bet against him. Does he have a lot to prove? No. We know he is an elite talent, but seeing him up close in the near future will be big as we continue to evaluate the Auburn commit."

Woody Wommack (Southeast): "Right now the lack of star power in this QB class has become a major topic. The top quarterback spot was heavily debated between Spencer Rattler and Bo Nix, and depending on how their summers go, this could become an intriguing subject heading into the fall."