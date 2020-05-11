Rivals Rankings Week continues and one of the fiercest discussions in this round of updates revolved around the top of the offensive guard position rankings. Who should be the nation's top-ranked guard? Recruiting analysts Chad Simmons and Sam Spiegelman have Rival Views.

Donovan Jackson is a versatile offensive lineman. He is one of the few in the country that I could see being a successful tackle, guard or center. He is likely to end up at guard at Ohio State, and he is expected to thrive at that position. Jackson has been on Rivals' radar for years, and he has lived up, maybe even surpassed the hype.



He was a strong performer at the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge last summer as an underclassman. Then he had a great junior season, he was dominant at the Houston Rivals Camp earlier this year and he is now a five-star in our rankings. He has great feet, he displays good balance, he is agile for his size and he is strong as a run blocker and in pass protection. He is going to keep getting stronger, and improving in the years to come, so it is scary to think his best football is still ahead of him.