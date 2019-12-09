The new top 10 for the 2021 recruiting class is coming out today and there has been significant debate about which player should have that No. 1 position. In today’s Making the Case, Rivals.com analysts Mike Farrell, Adam Gorney and Chad Simmons put forth their opinion on who should lead the way heading into the offseason:

RIVALS RANKINGS WEEK CLASS OF 2021: Monday: Top 10 revealed Tuesday: Rivals100 revealed Wednesday: Rivals250 revealed Thursday: Position rankings revealed CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State



FARRELL'S VIEW: J.T. TUIMOLOAU

A case could easily be made for J.T. Tuimoloau to be the No. 1 prospect in the 2021 class because he’s so rare as a big athlete. This is a kid who can play defensive end or tackle, could stand up as a huge linebacker or even play on offense. He’s raw, but you can’t argue with his athleticism and the results he gets at the high school level. While he may not be as polished as others, an easy argument can be made that he has the highest ceiling by far in this class.

GORNEY'S VIEW: Korey Foreman

Comparisons can sometimes be outlandish and ridiculous, but from a physical and athletic perspective, Foreman looks almost exactly like Chase Young at the same stage. Foreman has incredible speed to the edge, he can overpower offensive tackles and knock them back and then the five-star can get into the backfield to be incredibly disruptive.

I wish his stats were a little better this season, but every opponent knows how dominant Foreman is and does everything possible to stay away from him. There is a reason Clemson, Ohio State, Alabama, USC and many others are after Foreman so early and it’s because he has that special blend of physical abilities that only come around every few years.

SIMMONS' VIEW: Amarius Mims