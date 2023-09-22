Micah Debose - Alabama

Debose committed to Georgia in January as the Bulldogs beat out Alabama and others for the 2025 high four-star offensive tackle from Prichard (Ala.) Vigor. The Crimson Tide are still working to flip him and they have to be pleased that Debose is heading back to campus for the second time this month already. An imminent flip from Georgia to Alabama might not be in the cards but Debose is showing tons of interest in the Crimson Tide and vice versa.

*****

Elijah Griffin - Clemson

South Carolina and Georgia have the edge in Griffin’s recruitment but the No. 1 prospect in the 2025 class is going to see an electric environment at Clemson this weekend and there are reasons to believe the Tigers could make a run in Griffin’s recruitment. The defensive line recruiting over the last many years by the Tigers has been excellent, the Savannah (Ga.) Savannah Christian standout could fall in love with the culture there and while the Gamecocks and the Bulldogs are more likely scenarios, Clemson is definitely a major contender as well.

*****

Jericho Johnson - Oregon

The feeling for many months was that Washington was the team to beat for the Northern California four-star defensive tackle but now things could be sliding in the Ducks’ favor, and a big weekend in Eugene could help that along. Johnson doesn’t talk much about his recruitment but the Fairfield (Calif.) Armijo standout has always spoken highly of Oregon and the defensive coaching staff there. Plus, it should be electric this weekend in Eugene, which could be another major selling point.

*****

Christian Jones - Notre Dame

It could be very difficult to eventually beat out Nebraska for the 2025 four-star linebacker from Omaha (Neb.) Westside, especially if first-year coach Matt Rhule shows more progress in Lincoln. But Notre Dame gets a big shot this weekend against pretty much the biggest competition in the country. Ohio State is coming to town and Jones should see an unreal environment in South Bend as the Irish, Oklahoma and USC pursue Jones and try to lure him away from Nebraska.

*****

David Sanders - Clemson

Georgia might have an early edge here for Sanders, who could end up being the No. 1 overall player in the 2025 class, but Clemson is right in the thick of things and a big weekend in Death Valley could only help. The Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day standout is an elite offensive tackle, has always shown a significant amount of interest in Clemson and as the Bulldogs and others continue to pursue Clemson has to stay right on top of this recruitment.

*****

Owen Strebig - Notre Dame

Joe Alt was overlooked in high school. Strebig, from neighboring Wisconsin, has not been as the 6-foot-8, 295-pound 2025 four-star offensive tackle has taken to the road in recent months and is returning to Notre Dame this weekend. This is an opportune time for the Waukesha (Wisc.) Catholic Memorial standout to be back in South Bend for one of the biggest games of the college football season. The Irish are rumored to be the big frontrunner, and Strebig could continue to build that vision this weekend.

*****

Talyn Taylor - Notre Dame

Georgia has moved right to the top of the list for the 2025 four-star receiver from Geneva, Ill., and the Bulldogs are always tough to beat, so this is a meaningful trip to get Taylor back in South Bend. Keeping local talent home - Taylor lives about 130 miles from Notre Dame - is crucial, especially at a position that could add the dynamic ability of the 2025 standout. The Bulldogs may lead here but a big win over Ohio State could be compelling.

*****

Bryce Underwood - Penn State

Michigan and LSU have been at the forefront of Underwood’s recruitment but he also hasn’t pulled the trigger on either program yet. Last weekend, the 2025 five-star quarterback made big headlines by visiting Colorado and the word coming out of that trip was that the Buffaloes feel everything went really well with Underwood and his family. Now, the Belleville, Mich., standout will be attending the White Out game at Penn State against Iowa and it should be a raucous setting. Could a big showing by Drew Allar put the Nittany Lions in play here?

*****

Jonah Williams - Oregon

There is a plethora of elite visitors going to Oregon this weekend, and one that should also be mentioned is running back Jason Brown, who had Michigan State as the frontrunner before the Mel Tucker mess and Brown could be circling back with the Ducks now. Williams is huge as well, since the 2025 new five-star safety from Galveston (Texas) Ball should see an incredible environment this weekend. The word is that Texas A&M and Oklahoma have caught his eye and staying closer to home might be in the cards but Oregon is absolutely in the running here and not giving up.

*****

Ernest Willor - Penn State