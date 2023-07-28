Terry Bussey to Texas A&M

Texas A&M is trending heavily for the four-star athlete from Timpson, Texas, and now Bussey will be back in College Station this weekend. What makes this visit even more important is that Bussey, who stars all over the field in high school and even at No. 41 nationally might be underrated, is that he’s talking about closing in on a commitment. At this point, it would be a major shock if he ends up anywhere else as coach Jimbo Fisher and his staff could close on a big-time prospect.

*****

Elijah Griffin to South Carolina

Georgia is not going to let this one go easily because Griffin is currently the top-rated prospect in the 2025 class and an in-state recruit at Savannah (Ga.) Christian School, but South Carolina has more than just an outside shot here. Griffin continues to show major interest in the Gamecocks, there seems to be a real connection between him and the coaching staff, and another visit to Columbia this weekend could be really important heading into his junior season.

*****

Micah Hudson to somewhere in Texas

The five-star receiver is keeping everyone – literally, everyone – in the dark as to where he’s headed this weekend. After talking to multiple sources about this one, no one is certain where Hudson will end up but here’s the thinking: If the Temple (Texas) Lake Belton standout lands in Lubbock then that’s phenomenal news for the Red Raiders and an expected commitment looks even better. But if he heads to College Station, Texas Tech still looks OK but Texas A&M might make a bigger move.

*****

Deuce Knight to Ole Miss

Notre Dame and Tennessee are the frontrunners for the very talented 2025 lefty four-star quarterback. He was in South Bend on Thursday, which could help the Irish a whole lot as he heads toward his junior season. But the Lucedale (Miss.) George County star is also expected at Ole Miss this weekend as the Rebels trail the other two, but coach Lane Kiffin and staff can really make some waves if Knight’s trip there goes well.

*****

Williams Nwaneri to Oregon

A lot has been made this week about the five-star defensive end not making another trip to Oklahoma this weekend, but there are some apparently legitimate family disciplinary issues that will keep Nwaneri from going to Norman. Read into that what you will, but numerous people continue to say the Sooners still look great and there is an abundance of connections as to why he could still end up at Oklahoma. Missouri seems to be making a legitimate push and there could be some NIL considerations there along with some staff connections as Nwaneri is expected at Oregon this weekend. There is definitely legit interest there, and the Ducks could use these next few days to make up some ground.

*****

Devin Sanchez to Texas A&M

LSU, Ohio State, Alabama, Texas A&M and Oklahoma were the five schools mentioned as favorites by Sanchez early this summer, although some believe Texas is also going to be a player here. This weekend the Houston North Shore five-star cornerback is making the short trip to College Station. Ohio State, Alabama and Oklahoma seem to have Sanchez’s attention the most but that could change with a great visit.

*****

Colin Simmons to LSU

The five-star defensive end has been trending to Texas for a while now and that makes sense since the Longhorns have done such a good job recruiting the Duncanville, Texas, standout. But the word from a good source is that LSU is not going to give up until the final decision, and now Texas A&M is trying to make a run as well. The Tigers have been the team that has enamored Simmons for some time, so getting back to Baton Rouge is big.

*****

Jeremiah Smith to Florida State

This is another interesting one for this weekend because the five-star receiver has not said publicly that he will be at Florida State, but according to one source, the Florida State coaches do hope he lands in Tallahassee this weekend. Georgia has seemed to be the biggest threat to Ohio State, although that’s still unclear. But Florida State went to South Florida for Hykeem Williams last cycle and the Noles are hoping to entice Smith there as well. It could be tough.

*****

Dylan Stewart to South Carolina

It has to be considered great news for South Carolina that the five-star defensive end will be back in Columbia this weekend as Ohio State and others pursue as well. The Washington (D.C.) Friendship Collegiate Academy standout has a great bond with the coaches at South Carolina, and he definitely feels comfortable there. Continuing to build that connection could be huge for the Gamecocks.

*****

Perry Thompson to Auburn