June is the biggest visit month as every weekend will be loaded across the country, but there are still a bunch of top prospects hitting the road over the next few days as well. Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney takes a look at the 10 biggest trips he’s watching this weekend.

ISAIAH GIBSON, Georgia

The Georgia Scavenger Hunt is this weekend and the USC commit will be there. Gibson surprisingly committed to the Trojans during a visit in late March and instead of cutting ties with the four-star defensive end from Warner Robins, Ga., coach Kirby Smart and his staff has brought him along for visits. Now Gibson will be back for a big weekend. USC did a great job getting Gibson to commit but the real work begins to keep him.

OUSMANE KROMAH, Auburn

The four-star running back from Leesburg (Ga.) Lee County does not talk much about his recruitment, which leads to speculation. Actions are speaking louder as he will be at Auburn this weekend and the Tigers are definitely a main contender. Georgia has some big running back targets on campus as well but Kromah will be on The Plains. Florida State and others are also pursuing him.

MADDEN IAMALEAVA, UCLA

UCLA has been a main contender along with Nebraska for some time and it looks like the Bruins could now be the team to beat, especially as new offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has spent a lot of time around the Downey (Calif.) Warren standout in recent days. Iamaleava loves how involved the new UCLA coaching staff has been in his recruitment so this one should be watched very closely through the weekend.

RYDER LYONS, Oregon

USC is waiting on the 2026 five-star quarterback before really getting aggressive with other quarterbacks in that class – and that’s a clear sign the Trojans have to like where they’re positioned with Lyons. Also, his brother, Walker, is coming off a religious mission and is expected to play at USC. But Oregon’s offense really fits what Lyons can do on the field – he’s like a more dynamic and better-passing Bo Nix or Jaxson Dart – and so offensive coordinator Will Stein could really ramp up Lyons’ interest after this weekend’s trip.

TREY MCNUTT, Georgia

Ohio State remains the program to beat for the Buckeyes' legacy but the four-star safety from Cleveland (Ohio) Shaker Heights has not committed yet and is taking a big visit to Georgia this weekend. Georgia had three defensive backs go in the second or third round of the NFL Draft, something that surely won’t go unnoticed by McNutt in his recruitment. McNutt is in the running for the best player at his position in this class.

DAKORIEN MOORE, Oregon

The five-star receiver had been committed to LSU since last August but decommitted from the Tigers on Thursday night. This will be an extremely interesting visit. Ohio State and Texas are still pushing, but from Oregon’s facilities, its NIL opportunities and its wide-open passing offense, the Ducks could be intriguing.

DJ PICKETT, Florida

Miami has the edge in Pickett’s recruitment and he said as much in recent weeks. But Florida has a massive opportunity this weekend to flip that thinking and paint the picture as to why the five-star from Zephyrhills, Fla., could be such an asset for the Gators. Pickett is a legitimate threat on both offense and defense with that length and playmaking ability. Oregon and LSU are also in the mix.

KEELON RUSSELL, SMU

The four-star quarterback from Duncanville, Texas, has been committed to SMU since September so why is it so important that he’s back on campus this weekend? Because some major powers are coming after him. Alabama has prioritized him and Texas is also sniffing around after Russell had a great junior season and has been one of the best quarterbacks in the country this offseason. The Crimson Tide are working hardest to flip him and in coach Kalen DeBoer’s offense that could be something to watch.

DAVID SANDERS JR., Georgia

Clemson and Ohio State have emerged as the two frontrunners for the five-star offensive tackle from Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day, which makes it all the more important that Sanders returns to Athens this weekend. Georgia has really impressed Sanders while he’s on campus but the recent Ohio State visit really set the bar for the five-star. In a fun environment like the scavenger hunt where it’s not all serious football talk, the Bulldogs could make a move for him and his family.

JONAH WILLIAMS, Oregon