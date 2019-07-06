This week in the Rivals Roundtable, national analysts Eric Bossi and Dan McDonald welcome long-time contributor Russ Wood to the discussion. Among the topics this week are Duke ’s newest commit Jalen Johnson , which five-star could be next to pop and who they are each looking most forward to watching during next week’s live period.

Bossi: Duke has really become the go-to landing spot for tall, skilled forwards capable of playing the three or the four (and sometimes even the five) in Mike Krzyzewski’s system. In terms of how he’ll be used and fit, I’d say Johnson is most similar to Jayson Tatum and Jabari Parker because he has post game and is just a so-so jump shooter from deep. He’s not the tour-de-force that Zion Williamson was and going back he’s not the shooter that Luol Deng was but he should be next in a long line of one-and-done wings.

As for remaining targets, I like Mark Williams as the best fit with Johnson and Roach. He can run, he’s a true rim protector and he’s a big man who doesn’t require many touches. At the end of the day, Duke will be tough to beat for him

McDonald: He's really a blend of a lot of them because he's so big and versatile. I'm not expecting him to come in and do what Zion did in his one year in Durham, but I do think he'll make a big impact. From a production standpoint, I'd expect somewhere in the neighborhood of what Deng and Tatum did as freshmen with a little extra in the assist column.

As for a remaining targets, I think this will help with Duke's pursuit of Walker Kessler. He's mentioned multiple times that he'll be paying attention to who he'll play with and the type of players they are. Duke now has two five-star prospects committed that both would feed him the ball. Johnson and Kessler in pick-and-pop would be pretty tough.

Wood: Jalen Johnson is a quintessential positionless player. With his skillset and versatility I expect Johnson to get the kind of freedom to make plays that R.J. Barrett had last season. Johnson definitely reminds me of Tatum. I think Kessler would complement Johnson and Jeremy Roach sort of like a 2020 version of Christian Laettner. Duke’s toughest competition for Kessler appears to be Auburn, Gonzaga Michigan and North Carolina. Kessler has taken officials to Auburn, Duke and Michigan. He plans to take one to Gonzaga as well as another official visit to Duke and North Carolina.

