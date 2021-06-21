Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge: The QB report

1. ROCCO BECHT

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UYWtpbmcgaG9tZSBNVlAgaG9ub3JzIGF0IHRoZSA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1JpdmFsc0NhbXA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+QFJpdmFsc0NhbXA8L2E+IEZpdmUtU3RhciBDaGFsbGVuZ2Ugd2Fz IElvd2EgU3RhdGUgUUIgY29tbWl0IFJvY2NvIEJlY2h0IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUm9jY29CZWNodD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5AUm9jY29CZWNodDwvYT4gPGJyPjxicj7wn46l8J+RhyA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vNFhNMHl4NXdXZCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzRY TTB5eDV3V2Q8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgUml2YWxzIChAUml2YWxzKSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1JpdmFscy9zdGF0dXMvMTQwNTU5 ODMzNzcyNjkyNjg0OT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KdW5lIDE3LCAy MDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBz Oi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0i dXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

After a second straight Rivals Camp MVP win, Rocco Becht is in line for a stock bump when the rankings are next updated. The Iowa State commit was consistently excellent throughout the competition, emerging early as the group’s top thrower and never letting off the gas. Becht has a quick, efficient and repeatable delivery that produces a consistent football on every throw. He throws with excellent velocity, and does not give anything away from an accuracy standpoint either. Beyond his physical tools, Becht also displays natural leadership characteristics. He set the tone for his position at the Miami Rivals Camp in April, and again at last week’s Five-Star Challenge.

*****

2. DANTE MOORE

Dante Moore

After a slow start, Detroit class of 2023 quarterback Dante Moore finished strong and was throwing as well as any of the quarterbacks by day’s end. It took the four-star a little time to find his groove in the early portion of Thursday’s competition. A two-year starter who led Martin Luther King to a state title his freshman year, Moore is at his best when the pressure is greatest. The one-on-one session was the most intense portion of the camp and that was when Moore was most impressive. His recruitment is hotly contested, with local schools Michigan, Michigan State and Notre Dame fighting national contenders Auburn, Florida State and Oregon.

*****

3. JC FRENCH

J.C. French

Georgia’s J.C. French was arguably the most technically sound of all the quarterbacks in the Five-Star Challenge. Currently uncommitted with offers from Liberty, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest, French has obviously had years of quarterback coaching. His footwork is clean and efficient, he carries the football in an ideal position and has a nice, high release point. French’s delivery is a little long, but for the most part he spun a good, consistent football. During one-on-one sessions he proved to be decisive with the football and threw with good timing.

*****

4. CADE KLUBNIK

Cade Klubnik

It was an up-and-down day for Clemson commit Cade Klubnik, who is still working his way back from a shoulder injury suffered at the end of his junior season. On basic dropbacks where he was throwing to a stationary target, no one looked better than Klubnik. However, when additional layers of difficulty were added to the equation, there were inconsistent results. During one-on-ones Klubnik had trouble putting too much or too little air on his passes, which impacted the timing of when the football arrived at his receiver. The talent was evident, just not as polished as we expect he will be by mid-season.

*****

5. JADYN DAVIS

Jadyn Davis