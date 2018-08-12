“First off, I would like to thank all the coaches that have recruited me and have given me a chance to play for their football program. I also want to thank my mom for sacrificing so much for me to be able to be in the position I am today.





“I would also like to give a special thanks to Coach Watters for helping me perfect my craft each and every day. Also for making sure I was okay and treating me as if I was his own son.

“I am blessed to have had all the support that I’ve had growing up. So with that being said after long and thoughtful talk with my family I would like to announce my commitment to the University of Oregon.”

Tauanu’u picked the Ducks over offers from all the Pac-12 schools plus dozens of other top programs from across the country.

The 6-foot-5, 280-pound Harbor City (Calif.) Narbonne athlete becomes the sixth Rivals100 commitment to the class, an unprecedented recruiting achievement for the Ducks. Oregon currently has the No. 2 ranked recruiting class in the nation.

Tauanu’u becomes the third offensive lineman to commit to the Ducks this recruiting cycle, joining Auburn (Calif.) Placer interior lineman Joey Capra and the nation’s No. 1 JuCo OL, Navarro (Texas) standout Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu.