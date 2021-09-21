 DuckSportsAuthority - Rivals100 WR Andre Greene Jr. updates his recruitment & commitment timeline
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-21 12:14:12 -0500') }} football Edit

Rivals100 WR Andre Greene Jr. updates his recruitment & commitment timeline

Andre Greene Jr.
Andre Greene Jr.
Adam Friedman • Rivals.com
National Recruiting Analyst
@RivalsFriedman
Adam Friedman joined Rivals.com as the East Coast Recruiting Analyst in 2012 and covers D1 CFB recruits from SC to Maine & out to PA & WV. Media requests- RivalsFriedman@yahoo.com

Wide receiver Andre Greene Jr. is working on figuring out when his next visit will be and the Rivals100 prospect out of Richmond (Va.) St. Christopher's has two official visits left to play with. Clemson, North Carolina, Georgia, Penn State, LSU, and Oregon are the last teams in the running for his commitment but time is running out for each of them to jockey for position. Greene broke down where his recruitment currently stands after his team beat Washington (D.C.) St. Albans 37-6 over the weekend.

*****

CLASS OF 2022 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

RIVALS TRANSFER TRACKER: Stories/coverage | Message board

RIVALS CAMP SERIES: Info/coverage on 2021 camp series

*****

IN HIS OWN WORDS...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}