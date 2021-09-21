Rivals100 WR Andre Greene Jr. updates his recruitment & commitment timeline

Wide receiver Andre Greene Jr. is working on figuring out when his next visit will be and the Rivals100 prospect out of Richmond (Va.) St. Christopher's has two official visits left to play with. Clemson, North Carolina, Georgia, Penn State, LSU, and Oregon are the last teams in the running for his commitment but time is running out for each of them to jockey for position. Greene broke down where his recruitment currently stands after his team beat Washington (D.C.) St. Albans 37-6 over the weekend.