The Latest: With spring football and his school year officially in the books, Rivals100 wide receiver Lance Wilhoite is ready to get on the road and take some visits as he starts to narrow down his many options. Wilhoite began receiving offers during his freshman year of high school but said he's not planning on staying on the market for long as he's eyeing a decision before the start of his senior season in August. Wilhoite goes in-depth on each of his options below.

In His Words: "I want to commit by the end of the summer so these visits will be big for me. These are the schools I'm planning on focusing on going forward."

Oregon

"I'm going to take an official visit to Oregon. That one is locked in for June 22-24. That’s probably the furthest school I have right now and the one I’m most interested in. I need to get out there first to see what it’s about. All the coaches from Oregon have been talking to me and Coach Johnson has come to see me twice. In all the conversations we’ve had about Oregon they have everything I want in a school. I need to get out there and see it myself. I grew up liking them and the uniforms and everything and I'm told it's beautiful out there so I can't wait to see it." On the coaches: "They said I’m a game-changing type player in the 2019 class. They said I’m probably the most dynamic receiver they've seen and they said they need that at Oregon and it’s an early opportunity for me to showcase that. That’s what we’ve been talking about mostly. Dillon Mitchell, another guy from Tennessee, is their top receiver right now and Coach Johnson and I have talked about him. They will need someone to take over for him and they think I can be that guy."

Tennessee

"I feel like I’m going to go up there for a visit. I might camp I might not. I haven't decided yet. But they've been recruiting me super hard. They’ve been talking about me staying in state and stuff like that. Terry Fair is my main recruiter and he just wants me to keep coming to campus so I can feel like I'm part of the family. He told me how they feel about me and how they think I can excel in their new offense." On the new offense: "Coach Pruitt already told me that they will be running a pro-style offense and they will run to set up the pass and he said they need their best athletes on the field at all times so when our chance comes to make plays they will be big ones and we will be a big part of what they're going to be doing." On the in-state pull: "It does mean a lot because when I get up there if they change it around the whole state is going to be with the team and following the success and that would mean a lot for me, especially considering that I'm from here. It would also be great to be close to home because my mom and my family could come watch me because it’s not far away. That’s a big thing. Most of my friends will still be here in the state, too, so that's something to think about."

Auburn

"Me and Coach Lindsey have been talking about being receivers and how they plan on getting them the ball a lot. They aren't afraid to play young guys and that's something I like. They are in the SEC and it's a good program that's in contention pretty much every year so there would be plenty of chances for me to play in big games. They also have a top receiver committed in George Pickens and a good quarterback commit in Box Nix so he has said we could all pair up and help Auburn get back to the top. Bo is supposed to be there when I go down to camp and we have been talking and building a relationship so it should be a good chance to get to know him and compete on the field."

Alabama

"They haven’t offered me yet but I want to go down there and earn and offer. The director of player personnel recently reached out for me to come visit and said they want to see what I can do. I already have a lot of offers but to get the Alabama offer would be the icing on the cake. Alabama is pretty much the top when it comes to college football and they are there every year competing for championships. They have put a lot of wide receivers in the league recently, too. Getting that offer would be a big boost to my confidence and show me that my hard work is paying off. I've been to a game on campus before but this will be my first time visiting and camping. Hopefully I get the offer and then that opens that door for me to explore before I make my decision."

Florida State

"Me and Coach Taggart and my dad talk all the time. They always talk to me and reach out and they've told me that I would be a great fit. Coach Kelly told me they would take my commitment and they want me to get down there right away to see campus again. I visited earlier in the year but now I want to get back and workout with the coaches and see how I like it." Coach Taggart: "I watched him when he was the coach at Oregon and he turned that around quickly. The new staff has all told me that he's at Florida State because it's the school he grew up loving so he has a real passion for the program. I like his personality, he's laid back most of the time but knows when to turn it on in terms of intensity. He's not an uppity guy like some coaches he's cool and knows how to relate to his players."

Ohio State