Rivals250 defensive back Blake Woodby wants to end his recruitment sooner rather than later. The 2025 prospect out of Baltimore St. Frances Academy is one of the highest-ranked prospects in his class and has a long list of offers from powerhouse programs across the country.

Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, Oregon and Tennessee are the five schools at the top of Woodby's recruitment. He discussed each of them and his commitment timeline with Rivals.com in the video below.