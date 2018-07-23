He gave Mario Cristobal and the staff in Eugene the news last week and all parties are excited.

The 6-foot-3, 185 pound defensive back out of Lanett (Ala.) has committed to the Ducks and he couldn't feel better about his decision.

Florida State was on his mind. LSU was very much involved. Oklahoma was a finalist as well. Neither the Seminoles, Tigers or Sooners made Trikweze Bridges feel the way Oregon did though.

"I really knew it was Oregon after I took my visit out there in the spring," said Bridges. "I wanted to still take visits and make sure, but after that visit is really when I started to feel it for Oregon.

"I fell in love with them. I did not want to get my emotions too high, so I waited a little while. I just wanted to make sure and over time, I made my family feel comfortable with Oregon, the coaches, the location and how it is the right school for me.

"Now is the right time for me to commit. It is the right school for me.

"It is a great place. The coaches are great people. It is a ways away, but I felt at home. It felt like a brotherhood there and I really liked that. I know I am going to fit in there and feel right at home.

"After my visit to Oregon, I compared every visit to them. Every school was nice and I enjoyed my visits, but I did not have the same feeling anywhere like I did at Oregon. Everything at Oregon is outstanding. The coaches, the players and everything made me feel like I was supposed to be there.

"When I told coach Cristobal about my decision, he was very excited. The whole coaching staff was. They have been showing a lot of love to me, they have made me feel like they really want me and we were all so excited when we had that conversation.

"When a school recruits you like Oregon did me, and I feel the same way about them, it is just a perfect situation. The other schools were great, but I just had that feeling about Oregon. It is just the perfect fit.

"I have been waiting for this moment. I have no regrets. I always wanted to commit before my senior year, but I was not going to force it, but it worked out. I found the perfect school for me and it feels great to be able to call myself an Oregon Duck.

"The day before I decided to commit, I prayed about it and I actually had a dream that I was already at Oregon and I took that as a sign. Oregon is just the right place for me. I plan to just visit Oregon from here on out."