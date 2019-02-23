Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-23 07:00:26 -0600') }} football Edit

Rivals250 LB Justin Houston to take official visit to SEC school

Lbqj7skplzlkdopz15iv
Justin Houston
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Adam Friedman • Rivals
@RivalsFriedman
Recruiting Analyst
Adam Friedman joined Rivals.com as the Mid-Atlantic Recruiting Analyst in 2012 and covers D1 CFB recruits from NC to Maine & out to PA & WV. Media requests- RivalsFriedman@yahoo.com

Rivals250 linebacker Justin Houston isn’t new to the recruiting world and he is using his brother’s experience (former USC linebacker John Houston) to his advantage. The Gardena (Calif.) Serra star...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}