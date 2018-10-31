While most are concerned with the first College Football Playoff Rankings of 2018, we here at Rob’s Rankings prefer to live in the future. When they go right, we go left and all that good stuff. It’s why this week’s rankings deal with the teams that will likely miss the 2018 playoff but have a strong chance to appear in the event for the first time in 2019.

Below we’ve ranked the four teams most likely to crash the party and appear in the CFP for the first time in the event’s history next season.

1. TEXAS

WHY NEXT YEAR IS THE YEAR: Texas appears on this genre list annually and continues to fall short, but I’m not going to be the guy that leaves the Longhorns off only to see them break through. Plus, there are actual reasons to think year three of the Tom Herman Era will be the stage for UT’s assent. Big 12 frontrunners Oklahoma and West Virginia will likely be replacing dynamic quarterbacks next fall and the heir to the conference throne certainly isn’t obvious, so why not Texas? Herman still has a chance to play for the league title this season and there’s no reason to think next year won’t bring about yet another forward step.

The talent level seems to approaching an elite level, as the program’s problem this season has been with simple consistency. The offensive line looks much better than it did a year ago and if that improvement continues, next fall could get mighty interesting in Austin.

WHY IT’S NOT: Sam Ehlinger will need to stay healthy and improve dramatically if he hopes to be the sort of quarterback to lead Texas to the college football playoff. These things are not impossible, obviously, but they also shouldn’t be taken for granted. The 2019 schedule features a non-conference game with fellow playoff hopeful LSU, which is capable of going all Maryland and dashing the Longhorns’ title hopes before the conference schedule gets under way.

2. LSU

WHY NEXT YEAR IS THE YEAR: We’ll find out plenty about LSU this weekend, when it takes on juggernaut Alabama. A win over the Crimson Tide will place the Tigers in the thick of this year’s playoff chase and make putting them on this list seem silly.

That said, we’re operating under the assumption that the Tigers won’t pull the upset. A program ahead of schedule no matter how you slice it, LSU will roll into next season with another imposing defense and enough athletes on the offensive side of the ball to get the job done. The case can be made that the 2019 Tigers project as one of the most talented teams in the country position-by-position, and Ed Orgeron has now proven capable of coaching such a roster. WHY IT’S NOT: Alabama isn’t going anywhere, and that’s a massive problem for Orgeron and company. The Tigers play in Tuscaloosa in 2019 and will also be asked to play a road game at Texas. Add in the rigors of a normal SEC schedule, and the slate is a tough course to navigate. Nick Saban isn’t invincible and there’s no telling what Bama will look like a year from now, but I’d feel more comfortable with LSU’s playoff chances if it were in, say, the Big 12 … or the CFL.

3. OREGON

WHY NEXT YEAR IS THE YEAR: Duck fans are a bit unhappy on how things have gone recently, making it easy to lose site of the big picture. The Pac-12 projects as the most wide-open conference in the country next season, and the Ducks will likely be armed with a senior quarterback in Justin Herbert, who will be the recipient of Heisman Trophy buzz this offseason should he remain in college.

Washington is set to lose longtime quarterback Jake Browning this offseason and USC is, well … not healthy. The rest of the conference, including current frontrunner, Washington State, is hardly unbeatable. Also keep in mind the fact that next year’s non-conference tilt with Auburn doesn’t look as imposing as it once did.

Oregon will have the talent to win the league. It’ll be up to second-year head coach Mario Cristobal and his impressive 2019 recruiting class to make sure that happens. WHY IT’S NOT: The fact that the Ducks got blown out by a bad Arizona team is at least a little troubling. Herbert has to be more consistent and Cristobal has to progress as a head coach before next year. Both of those things should happen naturally but, at the same time, shouldn’t be taken for granted. There are also a number of other Pac-12 teams that should take a step forward a year from now, so it’s not as though the Ducks will be able to sleepwalk through the conference, even if the depth is limited compared to other leagues.

4. UCF

WHY NEXT YEAR IS THE YEAR: Eventually, you should get something in return for winning literally every game you play, right? It’s a crazy concept, but I think we should try it out. There is a non-zero chance that the Knights will open next season have won 26 straight games, and a perfect 2019 season would push that streak above 35. At such a point, holding UCF back would be criminal.

WHY IT'S NOT: Because the system is rigged. Also because the Knights need to be absolutely perfect from this moment through next December if they hope to have a chance. One loss, regardless of when it takes place, ruins everything, which doesn't exactly seem fair. But that definitely won't stop people from calling the entire program a fraud when it takes place.



