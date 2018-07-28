



Oregon football holds is second annual Saturday Night Live this afternoon, their one camp attended by top targets and current commits from across the country. The event is free of charge and is open to fans interested in seeing numerous athletes who will be playing for the Ducks in the near future.

Last year thousands of fans attended and this year projects even bigger crowds. Parking is available in the East lot at Autzen beginning at 3 p.m. The event will begin at 4:15 p.m. Fans will be able to select their seats in the premium sections on the south side of the stadium.



