Saturday Night Live: The FAQ's
Oregon football holds is second annual Saturday Night Live this afternoon, their one camp attended by top targets and current commits from across the country. The event is free of charge and is open to fans interested in seeing numerous athletes who will be playing for the Ducks in the near future.
Last year thousands of fans attended and this year projects even bigger crowds. Parking is available in the East lot at Autzen beginning at 3 p.m. The event will begin at 4:15 p.m. Fans will be able to select their seats in the premium sections on the south side of the stadium.
Over 70 student-athletes are scheduled to attend the event, including 11 current Oregon commits. Dozens of recruiting targets will also be on hand.
While the event is a camp for these athletes designed to teach them techniques and concepts, it is not a hard core, grueling training session. The atmosphere is relaxed, and the focus is on having fun.
For fans attending the event, keep in mind the weather. The forecast calls for 92 degrees with clear skies at 4:00 p.m.
|Class
|Number of prospects
|Prospects with offers
|
2019
|
40
|
19
|
2020
|
25
|
13
|
2021
|
11
|
4