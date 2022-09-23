Coach: Jake Dickert (1st full season, 6-3)

2022 Washington State stats/national rankings

Scoring offense: 26.3 PPG (90th)

Scoring defense: 12.67 PPG (19th)

Total offense: 353.7 YPG (97th)

Total defense: 307.7 YPG (33rd)

Five Players to Know:

1. QB Cameron Ward (No. 1): Many Pac-12 teams are running with new quarterbacks to start the 2022 season. Washington State is no different after its previous starter Jayden de Laura transferred to Arizona. The Cougars got a transfer of their own in Ward, who spent his first two collegiate seasons at FCS-level Incarnate Word. Those two seasons had many triumphs for Ward. He broke the school's record for career passing touchdowns (71) and passing yards (6,908) in just two years. He left in the offseason as a highly-regarded transfer and now has Washington State sitting at 3-0. Over the three games, Ward has passed for 722 yards, 7 TDs and 3 INTs. Ward has not quite had the success that he carried during his time in the FCS, but has done enough to make Washington State a legitimate Pac-12 challenger.

2. WR Donovan Ollie (No. 6): Ward’s favorite target to start off the 2022 campaign has been the third-year sophomore. Ollie has the most catches on the team with 19 (for 183 yards) and caught 2 touchdowns in the Cougars’ 38-7 victory over Colorado State. He is one of two 6-foot-3 outside threats that Washington State uses and will be a challenge for Oregon’s defensive backs. BYU was without its top two receivers against the Ducks a week ago. When the secondary unit matches up against legitimate starters, the outcome may cause some more problems. The second 6-foot-3 target, De’Zhaun Stribling, caught 2 touchdowns against Colorado State as well. He is only 5 catches behind Ollie’s 19 and the two will be at full strength on Saturday.

3. LB Daiyan Henley (No. 1): In his first season with the Cougars, Henley has already become the leader on the defense. Henley spent the last five years playing at Nevada and is utilizing his final year of eligibility perfectly to try and make a run at the NFL. The sixth-year senior already has 4 sacks on the year after having none during his time with the Wolf Pack. He also has 2 forced fumbles, an interception and 30 tackles, which has quickly made him a frontrunner for the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year. He won the league's defensive player of the week honor this week. Oregon’s offensive line has already gone through its toughest test. Even in that dominating defeat, the frontline refused to allow the reigning national champs from Georgia to get a sack. They have kept Bo Nix’s jersey clean through three games and will need to account for Henley if they wish to make it four straight.

4. RB Nakia Watson (No. 25): Unlike Oregon’s running back committee, Washington State has chosen to run the ball through one main workhorse. Nakia Watson has taken that role, filling the void of Max Borghi. Watson is the team's leading rusher with 224 yards and 1 touchdown. This year is set to be the junior’s largest workload. He spent two years at Wisconsin receiving less than 75 carries each year. In 2021, he joined Wazzu and got 36 carries sitting behind Borghi and Deon McIntosh. He has already hit 36 carries in three games and will likely add heavily to that on Saturday. Oregon’s defense has done very well against the run so far this season, only allowing one 50-yard rushing performance from a single player. The Ducks will have to keep that success for a win in Pullman.

5. DB Armani Marsh (No. 8): Washington State’s defense has been the real key to success during their three-game win streak. Marsh has been there the entire way, being a key member of the secondary. Marsh was a former walk-on in 2017 but has worked his way up to a full-time starter and was third on the team in tackles (70) last year and led the Cougars in interceptions (3). He has 17 tackles and a sack so far in 2022 but has the talent to get his first interception of the season at any moment.

