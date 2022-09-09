Location: Cheney, Wash.

Coach: Aaron Best (6th season, 42-17)

2021 Eastern Washington Stats

Record: 10-3

Scoring offense: (44 PPG)

Scoring defense: (27.85 PPG)

Total offense: (555.7 YPG)

Total defense: (383.2 YPG)

Five Players to Know

QB Gunner Talkington (No. 2): If I were to have made this preview prior to Eastern Washington’s Week 1 victory over Tennessee State, I am not sure if I would have included Talkington on this list. Prior to the start of the 2022 season, Talkington was best known for being the placekick holder on special teams while backing up Eric Barriere, who leaves the program as one of the best in school history. Barriere won the Walter Payton Award, given to the most outstanding offensive player in the FCS, last season. Talkington, now a redshirt senior himself, proved he was up for the challenge of replacing Barriere, though, and put on a clinic to start his first season as a full-time starter. He led his team in rushing with 60 yards on 9 carries while throwing for 5 touchdowns and 348 yards. Oregon just allowed Stetson Bennett to have a career-high day in Atlanta a week ago; for a better outcome, stopping Talkington is a must for Dan Lanning’s defense.

WRs Efton Chism III (No. 89) and Freddie Roberson (No. 7): Helping settle Talkington down in his first real start was a proven receiving corps. The top two from a year ago that helped propel Barriere into one of the most dangerous quarterbacks are now gone, but plenty of talent remains. Chism III had 57 catches for 735 yards and 9 TDs last season and opened this fall with 7 catches for 73 yards and 2 touchdowns while also serving as the return man on both kickoffs and punts. Roberson had 6 catches for 91 yards in the opener after tallying 49 catches for 779 yards and 6 TDs last year. It was a lot of short passes to the running backs that killed Oregon last week. Eastern Washington did not use that approach against the Tigers, but it has the playmakers to operate in space as well.

DE Mitchell Johnson (No. 5): Saturday will act as a homecoming game for one of the Eagles’ most dangerous players. Mitchell Johnson is a sixth-year senior who played his prep ball in West Linn, Ore. As the six years of experience may suggest, Johnson has an established collegiate resume. He added 2 sacks and against Tennessee State, bringing his career totals to 15.5 sacks and 28.5 tackles for loss. The versatile leader of the defense also has 5 career interceptions and can cause some matchup problems for an Oregon offense that still is in search of its first touchdown of the year. Johnson will lead a group who looks to keep that drought going as long as they can. Bo Nix went under some pressure against Georgia and made far too many mistakes. Eastern Washington’s defensive line is not going to be mistaken for the one in Athens. The focus will be to take Johnson out of the game while trusting the other one-on-one matchups.