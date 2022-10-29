The Bears don’t present much of a challenge for Oregon on paper but have consistently been a “trap team” for recent Duck teams. Out of the last three games in Berkeley, Oregon has only escaped with one win. Cal head coach Justin Wilcox took over in 2017 after coaching stops all around the Pac-12 and more. The former Oregon grad picked up his first and only victory over his alma mater in 2020 and will definitely bring another challenge on Saturday. The game starts at 12:30 p.m. PT on FS1.=

The best scoring output of the year was a 49-point slugfest against Arizona, led by 354 yards on the ground, but that seems like an outlier for the Golden Bears. That was Cal’s most recent victory, and since it has had just 128 yards rushing combined over those last three games.

Cal will get the first chance at pulling off the upset. The 3-4 Golden Bears have been in a rough patch after an impressive 3-1 start. Three straight losses have derailed the season, with scoring being the ultimate problem during the stretch.

The fourth-largest crowd in Autzen Stadium history witnessed Oregon’s 23rd straight home victory, but the luxury of playing in Eugene will be on a brief two-week hiatus as the Ducks will be on the road in back-to-back weeks for the first time this season.

The College GameDay hype is over and the Ducks are coming off a successful top-10 home matchup against UCLA a week ago. The 45-30 victory has Dan Lanning’s squad sitting at No. 8 in the country with a 6-1 record.

Coach: Justin Wilcox (6th season, 29-32)

2022 stats/national ranking

Scoring offense: 23.3 PPG (101st)

Scoring defense: 22.57 PPG (43rd)

Total offense: 370.6 YPG (87th)

Total defense: 391.3 YPG (82nd)

Five Players to Know:

1.QB Jack Plummer (No. 13): If the Pac-12 wasn’t filled with transfer quarterbacks this season, Jack Plummer would be receiving much more attention. The senior spent his first three seasons at Purdue and had an above-average career. His move to the Pac-12 has helped him have a breakout season. Despite being sacked 23 times already, the veteran has stayed in the pocket enough to throw for 1,754 yards, 12 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. His best asset is his decision-making, only having thrown five interceptions over the last three years (spanning 17 games). Oregon will have to take advantage of the Golden Bears’ poor offensive front in order to make Plummer's life difficult.

2. WR J.Michael Sturdivant (No. 7): No matter what the outcome of the game, Plummer has been able to connect with his favorite target. Sturdivant is part of a two-headed WR attack with Jeremiah Hunter but could get even more of a look with Hunter potentially being sidelined with an injury. Without Hunter last week, Cal primarily targeted Sturdivant. The redshirt freshman had his best game yet, recording 2 touchdowns, 8 catches and 104 yards. He leads the team in all receiving categories except receiving yards and will be the biggest offensive threat on the field for the Golden Bears on Saturday.

3. LB Jackson Sirmon (No. 8): During the three-game losing streak, it’s been Cal’s defense keeping the team together. No team has scored more than 28 points against the Bears during that stretch and nobody takes more pride in that than Sirmon, the son of Cal defensive coordinator Peter Sirmon.. The fifth-year transfer will undoubtedly be playing extra hard against the Ducks considering his UW background. He racked up 147 tackles during his time in Seattle and has picked up right where he left off with 63 this season already. Oregon’s offense has looked nearly unbeatable as of late. For more of that on Saturday, Dillingham will have to plan around Cal’s defensive leader.

4. RB Jaydn Ott (No. 6): Pac-12 defenses quickly took notice after Ott ran for an absurd 274 yards and 3 TDs against Arizona in Week 4. Since then, the freshman has been held in check. Cal’s team rushing total has drastically fallen since the 354-yard field day led by Ott. Most of the negative yardage has been due to the sack total, but Ott too has been less productive. He’s averaged 52 rushing yards per game over the last three but has 618 overall on the year with 5 touchdowns. Oregon has been good at stopping the run so far this season and will need to return to form after struggling against Zach Charbonnet last week.

5. DE Xavier Carlton (No. 44): The Golden Bears were active in the transfer portal and were able to gather pieces from all over the Pac-12. Carlton spent his first two seasons at Utah with minimal play time. Since arriving at Cal, he’s stood out — in size and on the stat sheet. The 6-foot-6, 270-pound junior is tied for the team-high in sacks (3) and is the most intimidating weapon on the Golden Bears’ defensive front. Oregon’s offensive line refuses to allow any sacks this year and will need the offensive tackles to be on their A-game when No. 44 is lined up on the edge.

What Cal does well: The Golden Bears could easily be coming into this game as a one or two-loss team. Three of their four losses were by one possession. The Golden Bears are not a team that gets smacked around often. Wilcox runs a tight ship. A ship that has all the belief that a win is possible on any given Saturday. Oregon has been scoring at an elite level and will need to do so again to make sure Cal doesn’t hang around.

Where Cal is vulnerable: If Cal could get back just a couple of its 23 sacks allowed, or have converted one extra third down on an important drive, it would be sitting as one of the best teams in the Pac-12 this season. Most of its losses have been due to not being able to close out games in the final 15+ minutes. Notre Dame outscored them by 10 in the fourth quarter and Colorado won in OT. Closing out games has been their demise and has led to the sub-par 3-4 record.

Key stat: 8 Interceptions

Timely turnovers keep the Golden Bears in the game ---more specifically, interceptions. Cal has 8 on this season, which is tied for 14th best in the nation. Bo Nix has only thrown 1 since the opening loss to Georgia and will have to continue making smart decisions to keep his season total to 3.

Key matchup: Cal O-Line vs Pass Rush

The fact that Plummer has had any success at all this year has been impressive. He has taken a toll through seven games, having been sacked 23 times. Oregon’s pass rush has been inconsistent this year but arguably has the best chance yet to add to the season total on Saturday. The rotations may look a little different, however, as DJ Johnson and Taki Taimani were not seen practicing on Wednesday.