Sequels are always iffy: Ducks must avoid The Hangover 4
In 2003 Oregon fans rushed the field after the Ducks pulled off a thrilling 31-27 upset over Michigan to reach 4-0 and reach #10 in the country.The very next Saturday they faced #21 Washington Stat...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news