Sequels are always iffy: Ducks must avoid The Hangover 4

In college football, you are only as good as your next game. Just a few days after this cover hit newsstands the Ducks laid a rotten egg versus Washington State.
Dale Newton • DuckSportsAuthority.com
In 2003 Oregon fans rushed the field after the Ducks pulled off a thrilling 31-27 upset over Michigan to reach 4-0 and reach #10 in the country.The very next Saturday they faced #21 Washington Stat...

