Oregon continues to add the finishing touches to its 2023 class, and Sunday night another quarterback joined the group. Brock Thomas won't be going far for college as he will remain in Eugene to play for the Ducks after a standout career at Sheldon High School.

The versatile signal caller put together a stellar career with the Irish helping to guide the team to a 12-1 record in 2022. Thomas finished the final season of his career with 41 passing touchdowns and 2,895 yards passing against just five interceptions. He also used his speed to score 17 rushing touchdowns on 128 carries for 747 yards rushing.

Thomas has passed for 5,844 yards in his career and has accounted for 131 touchdowns (88 passing, 43 rushing) over three seasons guiding the offense at Sheldon.

He opted to stay close to home over taking scholarship opportunities at Air Force, Army, Northern Arizona and Eastern Washington.

The Ducks already have one Sheldon player in the 2023 class, defensive lineman Teitum Tuioti, who is already on campus working with the team.

Thomas is the second quarterback to join the class after the Ducks earned a commitment from four-star Rivals100 signal caller Austin Novosad, who flipped from Baylor ahead of the early signing period.