The early signing period is just a week away. Who is left and what do they have going on? In preparation for next week's signing period, we are taking a look at the top remaining prospects by position. Today, we discuss the top small forwards, headlined by No. 6 overall Ziaire Williams. NOTE: Top 30 wing Marjon Beauchamp is not included as he has already announced his intentions to spend a year after high school preparing for the NBA Draft.

Whose involved?: Arizona, North Carolina, Oregon, Stanford, UCLA and USC.

The latest: So far, Williams has taken official visits to Arizona, UNC, USC and Stanford. Early on it was a big battle between Stanford and the Heels, and they’ve been on him hard. More recently, USC has come on strong. He’s not expected to decide until during his senior season and a real factor could be distance. If that’s the case, it may be hard to pull him out of California.

Whose involved?: Auburn, Kentucky, Memphis and Texas.

The latest: North Carolina made Brown’s final list but the Heels appear to have their focus elsewhere after Brown’s fall unofficial visit. Texas has built a strong relationship over time and holds the hometown advantage. Auburn and Memphis have both been hot at one time or another but the team that appears to be surging some of late is Kentucky. For the most part, though, this is still a pretty open recruitment.

Whose involved?: Alabama, DePaul, Florida State, Louisville, LSU, N.C. State, Pittsburgh, Texas and others.

The latest: All along, Hall has said that he will wait until the spring to decide. However, after a mid-October visit to Raleigh to see Kevin Keatts and his crew, there has been a lot of buzz that he will end up playing for N.C. State. If he decides to end it early, you have to really like the Pack’s chances.

Whose involved?: Arkansas, Western Kentucky, professional options.

The latest: Walker is currently finishing up coursework online with the hopes of enrolling somewhere at semester and playing. He has also been linked to exploration of professional opportunities. As for his recruitment, it’s been pretty mysterious. Since he’s not in school, there have been no reports of teams going in to see him and he’s never put out a list of favorites so making any kind of call on him is difficult.

