Despite a series of calamities and all evidence to the contrary, Voltaire's Candide believed he was living in the best of all possible worlds. In a similar way the Ducks are compelled to proceed as if San Jose State provides the ideal preparation for a conference slate that starts out like the Seven Years War and the Lisbon earthquake. Rough seas await, a prime time clash with #9 Stanford, a tough road tilt with 2-0 Cal, and the 111th renewal of the bitter rivalry with #10 Washington on October 13th. Sorry, that's looking ahead, a football heresy so egregious that the transgressor should be set to the stake.



Yet it's easy to commit, because the Spartans aren't good. They rank 124th out of 130 in team defense, 127th against the pass. In their opener they lost 44-38 to FCS bottom feeder UC Davis. Aggies quarterback Jake Maier chucked 37 completed passes for 446 yards and three touchdowns. In week two new Washington State quarterback Gardner Minshew connected on 34-51 passes for 414 yards and three touchdowns. The Cougs proved to be inhospitable hosts, the country college blanking their city college guests 31-0. The Wazzu defense was particularly snarly, limiting SJS to 109 total yards, the lowest total surrendered in Mike Leach's 24 years as a head coach. It was piracy on the Palouse, plundering the weak and inoffensive.









Justin Herbert, projected by many to be the first quarterback taken in the 2019 NFL Draft, has the arm strength and accuracy to roughly double those numbers. He won't, however, because Mario Cristobal and Marcus Arroyo are sensible men, very unlike Candide. Though there's a scattering of talent on the San Jose State roster, it'd take ten years of Spartan discipline to mold it into a battle-worthy football team. Their coach Brent Brennan, 44 years old, a former UCLA wide receiver, only has a week, so the Ducks 6-touchdown spread appears safe. These Spartans aren't the phalanx to achieve an epic stand against impossible odds. Coach Brennan is not going to stand astride the mouth of the visitors tunnel, King Leonidas-like, every pulse racing to the clack of cleats, urging every man, "Return bearing your shield, or on it." No combination of inspiring speeches, KF-79 or Fumblerooski, or old or new formations will change this history. Oregon is as rich as Xerxes but nowhere near as strategically inept. There's one critical matchup that is indeed the best of all possible worlds for testing the Oregon defense. In the young season they've struggled to cover tight ends and slot receivers, and SJS tight end Josh Oliver, 6-5, 250 leads the team with 13 receptions for 137 yards. He's on the John Mackey Award watch list, a Kano Dillon-sized bruiser who's likely to be cashing an NFL paycheck this time next year. Winning that matchup would give the Oregon strong safeties and Nickle defenders some much-needed confidence for the rugged weeks immediately ahead, where they'll be facing an entire team full of Josh Olivers. This week there's only one. The rest of the roster is woefully overmatched. The final score is likely to be somewhere between a Prussian flogging and a Portuguese inquisition, with some monkey-shooting in between. Only diehard Duck fans will watch much beyond the first quarter, but those that do will be rewarded with an opportunity to observe how well the Oregon offense is achieving integration, their theme of the week. In his weekly Wednesday column DSA's Scott Reed noted that Arroyo's goal for the Ducks last serving of cupcake (unless you count Oregon State) was to successfully combine the elements of the offense they've been working on over the first two weeks, short, intermediate and long passing, power running, into a cohesive whole.

They'll need all of that cohesion to contend with Stanford. Last week The Cardinal bludgeoned USC 17-3, limiting the talent-laden Trojan offense to 332 yards and 20 first downs. The big-boy phase of the college football season is about to begin, the portion where the touchdown dances are earned in meticulous preparation rather than a vast talent disparity.

Oregon has made it back to prime time, 5:30 P.M. next Saturday on ABC. Now they have to prove they belong there.