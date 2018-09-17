Even though the offense was not nearly what they can be, more individuals graded out positively than negatively on offense by about a 2-1 margin. The big problem the Ducks had was executing when it mattered; 7-18 on third downs, 0-2 on fourth down. These are not good numbers in and of themselves, but this was against a San Jose State team that lost badly twice already this season to lesser opponents then the Ducks should be.

As always, Duck Sports Authority brings you our Grades and Analysis feature with this edition focusing on the performance of the offense versus the SJSU Spartans.

Oregon (3-0) won a game they should have on Saturday when they beat visiting San Jose State (0-3) at Autzen Stadium 35-22. The offense was not near as potent as they were the first two games but still managed to do enough to win.





Quarterback C (Herbert 16-34-309, 3 TDs, 2 INTs, 6-5 rushing)

Justin Herbert has the potential to be a great one, but Saturday was not an example. His best balls were deep ones, completing 1-2 to deep left and 2-3 to deep middle, while going 1-5 deep right. He was 2-8 on intermediate routes and 10-13 on underneath stuff.

His decision-making was overall good, as was his command of the huddle. He was not particularly effective running the football but that is OK, I would prefer he not participate in that portion of the game at all.

Running back B- (Verdell 15-42, 5-85 receiving, Brooks-James 10-39, 1-11 receiving, Dye 8-27, Felix 6-9, Griffin 2-8, Habibi-Likio 2-4, 2 TDs)

The hot hand running back for the Ducks on Saturday was C.J. Verdell. It was not necessarily as a rusher though. He caught the ball all five times he was thrown at, and all of his 85 receiving yards were yards after catch. Overall Verdell graded out the highest of any Duck on offense this week.

Tony Brooks-James started but he ended up with just 14 total snaps to Verdell’s 41. But when he was in they went to him, rushing the ball 10 times and being thrown at once in those limited chances.

Dye was decent but Felix and Griffin could not get going. Habibi-Likio did well in the red zone.

Spartan MLB Ethan Aguayo played his best game of the season against Oregon which he took out largely on this group.

Offensive line C- (2.7 yards per rush, 1 sack against, 5 tfl against, 1 qbh against)

Overall, the Ducks were good in pass protection and bad in their run blocking. Yes, SJSU does have some hogs up front. Nose tackle Demanual Taluaati is a good football player. But for a unit that had been one of the bright spots the first two weeks, this was a disappointment.

Shane Lemiuex, Calvin Throckmorton and Jake Hanson each had a few breakdowns in their pass blocking, but it was the run blocking by the overall group that has to get better. The one QB sack was on Warmack but aside from that his pass blocking was the best of the bunch.

Wide receivers C- (Johnson III 3-70, 2 TDs, Mitchell 1-17, Davis 1-13)

Johnny Johnson IIII made some big plays but he was essentially the only one. The other units provided most of the firepower and once again they did not catch every ball thrown their way, with drops by Johnny Johnson III and Dillon Mitchell.

In the credit where it is due department, the Spartans had two pretty decent guys at the back of their defense, free safety Tre Webb and CB Dakari Monroe. Both played good pass defense, but conversely, that means the wide receivers were not getting the separation they needed.

Tight ends C (Breeland 3-92, TD, Bay 1-20)

Jake Breeland came up big with a huge touchdown run and catch along with two other grabs. The team even awarded him offensive MVP after the game.

However, his blocking did not grade particularly well nor did that of Ryan Bay or Dillon Kano. As a group, this was their worst blocking performance of the season. They can and must do better against Stanford.

Lastly, the dropped pass by Kano Dillon hurt this grade a bit.