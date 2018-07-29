SNL: Thoughts, awards, predictions
The heat was on in Eugene this weekend as Oregon hosted its annual elite recruiting event, Saturday Night Live. More than 80 athletes from across the nation assembled in Autzen Stadium for an evening of training and fun, with parents and fans in the stands watching.
Duck Sports Authorities’ social media director and recruiting analyst Brandon Gibson joined me on the sidelines and brought DSA members some great insights, photos and videos live from the event.
I took photos and soaked up the sun, and even came away with a few observations. Here are some of them along with a couple Camp Awards.
Ducks everywhere
One of the great aspects of the event was the attendance of so many current Ducks. It showed a great deal of comradery and support for the potential and future Ducks, not to mention the program itself. Spencer Webb, Dallas Warmack, Bryan Addison, Troy Dye, the list goes on and on. There must have been 20 of them out there, which is amazing considering many are home for their short summer break.
Youth Movement Award: Seven is up
I get caught up in not liking to offer high school freshmen or even sophomores. Even if they have pure talent, it is nice to see a few years of development and work ethic before making the call. I felt that was the case when the Ducks offered Class of 2021 prospect Seven McGee following his freshman year at Harbor City (Calif.) Narbonne. After speaking with him following his commitment, I felt somewhat relieved in that at least he was a very nice young man.
But wow, on Saturday night he was dazzling. His athleticism was off the charts, making leaping, body twisting catches regardless of whether a defensive back was draped on him or not. Great speed, fluid athlete, simply a remarkable talent. He definitely passed the eyeball test as well, with a lean but muscular 5-foot-9 frame which likely has more length to add.
Now Duck fans just need to keep their fingers crossed they can hold his commitment until signing day in two and a half years.
It Shall be Slung Award: Cale Millen
The Oregon quarterback situation is good and getting better. Junior Justin Herbert, with his added size and hair, has a chance to be a star in the Pac-12 this season. He has all the tools, so it is a matter of staying healthy at this point.
Coming up behind him is of course sophomore Braxton Burmeister, who struggled when thrust into a starting role as a true freshman last season. Duck fans are still waiting to see the signs of great promise he showed in high school.
True freshman Tyler Shough enrolled early, in time for spring camp. His arm looked sharp, and his physique looks Pac-12 ready. Certainly, somebody to look forward to in the future.
This year’s commit, Cale Millen, was very sharp on Saturday. His arm is live and can make the throws. He has some mechanics to work on with his motion, but there is a good base for the Duck staff to work with. He also has a very good quarterback physique, measuring just under 6-foot-4 and 200-pounds, with a body fat content of negative three.
The QB future is bright in Eugene.
Commits coming?
I must have gotten asked ten times yesterday if the Ducks will get any commits from Saturday Night Live. Everybody seems to forget they did get four during the week leading up to it.
To humor them, I did come up with a number, three. I think the Ducks will get three 2019 commits that were at the event. Maybe not today, maybe not tomorrow, but soon, and for the rest of their lives.
Names? I don’t know. I liked the way Coach Cristobal was working with 4-star Narbonne OL Jonah Tauanu’u. He seemed to be very receptive to his instruction.
3-star WR Giles Jackson was very impressed with Eugene and was eager to talk about it afterwards.
Centennial DL Drake Jackson is another guy to keep an eye on with Oregon firmly in his top group.
Even if the Ducks do not get any more commits from SNL (unlikely) it was still a big success. Four commits during the week, eleven committed Ducks reinforcing their bond, the coaches putting the program’s best foot forward on a sunny July day. Anything more will be icing on the cake.