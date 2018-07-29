

The heat was on in Eugene this weekend as Oregon hosted its annual elite recruiting event, Saturday Night Live. More than 80 athletes from across the nation assembled in Autzen Stadium for an evening of training and fun, with parents and fans in the stands watching. Duck Sports Authorities’ social media director and recruiting analyst Brandon Gibson joined me on the sidelines and brought DSA members some great insights, photos and videos live from the event. I took photos and soaked up the sun, and even came away with a few observations. Here are some of them along with a couple Camp Awards.



Seven was a ten on Saturday A.J. Jacobson



Ducks everywhere One of the great aspects of the event was the attendance of so many current Ducks. It showed a great deal of comradery and support for the potential and future Ducks, not to mention the program itself. Spencer Webb, Dallas Warmack, Bryan Addison, Troy Dye, the list goes on and on. There must have been 20 of them out there, which is amazing considering many are home for their short summer break. Youth Movement Award: Seven is up I get caught up in not liking to offer high school freshmen or even sophomores. Even if they have pure talent, it is nice to see a few years of development and work ethic before making the call. I felt that was the case when the Ducks offered Class of 2021 prospect Seven McGee following his freshman year at Harbor City (Calif.) Narbonne. After speaking with him following his commitment, I felt somewhat relieved in that at least he was a very nice young man. But wow, on Saturday night he was dazzling. His athleticism was off the charts, making leaping, body twisting catches regardless of whether a defensive back was draped on him or not. Great speed, fluid athlete, simply a remarkable talent. He definitely passed the eyeball test as well, with a lean but muscular 5-foot-9 frame which likely has more length to add. Now Duck fans just need to keep their fingers crossed they can hold his commitment until signing day in two and a half years.



Cale Millen will keep the QB depth chart strong when he arrives in Eugene A.J. Jacobson