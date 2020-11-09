DuckSportsAuthority - Social Media Recap: Stanford vs. Oregon

In most years, social media has been an extra way to connect to the fans. This year, it is playing a more important role in maintaining the long-distance relationship as the players are forced to play in empty stadiums. We’ll take a look back at some of the content provided by Oregon Football, and some of the highlights of the action from the 35-14 Duck win.

Game Week

Oregon added more hype type videos this week and continues to bring some of the top production to its content. Not only does this appeal to fans, but it also works as a marketing and recruiting tool that shows the investment in the program and gives a glimpse of the culture behind Oregon football.

The next video is even more focused on selling the culture and development at Oregon. Here we have clips from this years prep and former Tight End George Wrightster even got on board to help with the voice over. Reconnecting former Ducks has been a main focus point of Head Coach Mario Cristobal.

This next clip is a bit of a teaser that would play along with the intro hype video for the game, played on the Ducks massive new video board. This not only is a way to provide some excitement to the fans, but also to celebrate one of the seniors that has helped put Oregon back on the map. Johnny Johnson III was on display in this video and put on a show on Saturday evening.

Here is the aforementioned hype video featuring JJ3. You can bet that the student athletes are enjoying these moments and the video staff is showing off some of their creativity with different angled shots and use of the areas of the stadium. The walking into the stadium and the sights of "Welcome to Autzen Stadium" bring excitement to all fans, but also importantly is the first thing Club Section ticket holders see walking through the tunnel.

Following the JJ3 hype video, they also had the pre-game highlights and hype video. This was another chance to hammer home the point of culture and would typically be used to excite the crowd shortly before kickoff. The journey leading into this season and dealing with the pandemic is all highlighted in this three minute video.

Another pre-game video for the fans to see some highlights of current players and clips of them having a little fun on camera. This video was played right before kickoff and helped show off the video quality of the new video board. Hopefully next season everyone will be back in the stands and able to enjoy the newest addition. On that note, the sound system is majorly improved as well.

Game Highlights

Social media also allows us to quickly see the big plays in the game, here is a collection of those plays starting with Mycah Pittman doing what he does best, next-level catches. Pittman went for 44-yards on this play, using his left arm to cradle the ball, and his shoulder to absorb the fall while maintaining possession all the way through. Stanford had great coverage on the play, but Pittman made an unreal play on this ball.

Speaking of crazy catches, here is one from Jaylon Redd. This was a dangerous, but well placed throw by Shough, and Redd was there to pull it out of the air in a crowd. The concentration by Redd on this play is pretty amazing, as he stayed focused while getting hit early by the Stanford defender, and showed off some strength in bringing the ball in with two defenders trying to rip it away.

Out here making plays 💪



Watch the second half on @ABC. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/aeFF4RxKdc — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) November 8, 2020

These type of plays are never fun for the defender that has to watch them in film review. Here Tyler Shough gets the defensive end to overcommit on crashing down, and jukes back outside, exposing his gap responsibility, left wide open for a touchdown. This is the type of play that has to excite Joe Moorhead and should give the Duck fans great hope for run option game over the next couple years.

Following the win, the Ducks released a full highlight video for the game, including the following plays: - Noah Sewell's first college TFL

- Pittman's one-handed circus catch

- CJ Verdell taking the pitch for TD and launching the defender

- DJ Johnson scoring his first receiving TD of his career

- Mykael Wright with one of his multiple PBU in the end zone

- Jaylon Redd's crazy catch in a crowd

- Johnny Johnson amazing catch falling backwards at the two

- Issac Slade-Matautia with a TFL on third down

- Travis Dye with the fresh legs breaking tackles for the TD

- Tyler Shough embarrasing the defensive end for a TD

- Travis Dye hitting the spin button and taking it for 40 yards

- Cyrus Habibi-Likio doing his thing on the short yardage



Total team win to open the season. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/Vl7CadXiHG — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) November 8, 2020

Post Game

The best endorsements often come from those that have no connection to the program. When someone of the caliber of a Dez Bryant takes notice to the play of Tyler Shough and Johnny Johnson III, it is a great moment for the athletes and the school. Bryant does have a small amount of history against the Ducks, having brought in 13 receptions for 167 yards and a TD in a losing effort in the 2008 Holiday Bowl.

This Oregon QB 12 is legit.. put him on your radar and Oregon Wr 3 is legit put him on your radar — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) November 8, 2020

Oregon named their players of the game:

Offense - Travis Dye, DJ Johnson, and Johnny Johnson III Defense - Noah Sewell Special Teams - Cyrus Habibi-Likio



Built for this!



Game 1 Players of the Week #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/avKqrilCSB — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) November 9, 2020

Following the win, the Ducks moved up slightly in the polls to #11. Oregon will face a Washington State team that has caused the Ducks some troubles next weekend in Pullman. Washington State is coming off a 38-28 victory in Corvallis on opening weekend. Stay tuned to Duck Sports Authority and Oregon Football social media as we get Week 2 of the 2020 season underway.