DuckSportsAuthority - Social Wrap: Pac-12 Championship

On Friday Oregon got back to doing what it did to be successful in 2019, winning on defense and in the turnover column. By the end of the night, they were back-to-back Pac-12 champions, defeating the team that not only was unable to #TakeBackTheWest, they weren’t even able to take back the Coliseum. We’ll go over some of the social media points of the game and the celebration that ensued, as the Ducks move to 4-0 in Pac-12 Championship games, helping lead the North to a staggering 9-1 advantage.

Game Week

In this crazy 2020 world, not only was Oregon preparing for a Pac-12 Championship on a short week, but they were also dealing with coaching rumors and looking to sign the bulk of a top 5 class. We’d be remiss not look back at some of happening, as Oregon successfully navigated all obstacles and brought multiple moments of joy for Duck fans.

It was only Monday that the Ducks got word that they would be able to play in the Pac-12 Championship game after Washington backed their way into the bid, sitting out the Oregon game due to Covid-19 cases and tracing. Given that the Ducks had lost the last two games, most didn’t give Oregon a great chance in this one, but Oregon seemed to have been on a mission this week to prove the doubters wrong.

Signing day went off without a hitch, despite rumors of Auburn coming after Mario Cristobal. The graphics team with the Duck football program continue to provide high quality marketing and hype items, including these two short clips. Behind the scenes, Cristobal was reassuring recruits that he wasn’t going anywhere and that Oregon was in the process of reworking his contract. Those outside the program might not understand that part of Cristobal’s brand is honesty and loyalty, and that telling others “I’m staying” isn’t a smokescreen.

Rob Mullens worked with Mario Cristobal and his agent to quickly hammer out the details of a new deal, making Cristobal the 4th highest paid coach in the Pac-12. They are still working on some additional reworking of the assistant salary pool, but neither seems worried about that eventual outcome. This new deal was obviously driven by the generosity of Phil and Penny Knight and a few other major donors, as the entire contract will be funded by gifts. While this isn’t something that would scare off SEC money, the Ducks not only placed higher rewards on bigger goals (e.g., Playoff), but any further growth in the program would obviously open things back up for a richer deal moving forward.

Thursday wasn’t even over and more happiness came to the Ducks as they got to witness a Thursday Night Football matchup with two Pro Ducks facing off at the helm. Both Mariota and Herbert had strong showings and even gave Ducks some extra time to enjoy when the game went to overtime. In the end, Herbert and the Chargers won on a Herbert keeper, but both quarterbacks represented extremely well. This might just be what Mariota needs to finally get a new shot in a better fitting system for his skill set. Both Duck quarterbacks ended up with passing and rushing touchdowns. And just like that, it was Friday, and the Pac-12 Championship Game was upon us.

Pac-12 Championship Game Highlights

A nightmare start for USC as Oregon’s defensive line brought the heat three straight plays, the third resulting in a Dede Lenoir interception. This one had to sting just a little bit more as Lenoir is yet another Southern Cal recruit that USC used to build their program off of. USC also got hit with a facemask penalty on the return, putting the Ducks in prime scoring position.

The Ducks could not have asked for a better start!@oregonfootball takes the 7-0 lead on this @CarsonBooyJay21 TD 🙌 pic.twitter.com/IghDqmD1K4 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 19, 2020

Anthony Brown came in on 3rd and goal for his first play as an Oregon Duck and Brown delivered, hitting Redd in stride and giving him the chance to break a Talanoa Hufunga arm tackle on the way to the end zone. The Ducks were off to a much-needed quick start, and that start wasn’t just a fluke for the defense.

ANOTHER INTERCEPTION!@oregonfootball's defense came to play today 😤🦆 pic.twitter.com/xusxNnp0Ot — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 19, 2020

Once again it was the defensive line pressuring Slovis to force another errant throw. This one was taken by well-positioned Jamal Hill, setting up the Ducks in prime location for the second time in the first quarter. Little did we know that Hill wouldn’t be done for the night.

Way to 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐡, 4⃣8⃣ 👏



Ducks off and running in the Pac-12 Championship game. Watch live on FOX. #GoDucks x @HunterKampmoyer pic.twitter.com/WuFdwbIdwT — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) December 19, 2020

Wasting no time, the Shough found Kampmoyer in the end zone after Kampmoyer worked his way free on the play. Although it wasn’t the best thrown ball, Kampmoyer went up and pulled the ball in for the 14-0 Duck lead.

Tight End group having a night so far 👀



Third TD of the year for converted defensive lineman @DJThaPredator. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/Aqtn6wxcdl — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) December 19, 2020

After USC pulled it back within seven, the Ducks needed a response, and DJ Johnson was there to answer the call. This one had to feel good for Duck fans as Johnson had been so productive in the early season, but had struggled a bit more in the recent games. Once you get the ball in his hands, you have to feel sorry for the defensive players trying to bring him down.

Three completions, two touchdowns so far for @anthonybrown_2 in his Duck debut 🔥



Two-score Oregon lead in the Pac-12 Championship game, live on FOX. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/ZXTuHNz0Rj — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) December 19, 2020

With USC within a touchdown, Oregon once again needed a response to keep some breathing room. Brown was back to finish off his second touchdown throw in only three completions. Brown much have ice water in his veins as he not only scored both TD throws on third down, but also completed the pass on an extremely important fourth down attempt.

Unbelievable play by 1️⃣9️⃣ 🤯@rocket3power’s second INT of the game is a HUGE one. Ducks trying to put this one away... #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/oXwR8bqIvT — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) December 19, 2020

USC once again got within one touchdown, and the offense sputtered, failing to provide a much needed first down. Have no fear, Duck fans, Jamal Hill was back on the job to pick up his second game changing interception. Although initially ruled out of bounds, once the Pac-12 officials got the chance to review the play, there was no doubt that Hill controlled the ball with a foot still inbounds. Oregon came back out and was able to burn all but 30 seconds off the clock behind Anthony Brown.

Pac-12 Champions

no more parties in LA. pic.twitter.com/W4j2kBwIEH — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) December 19, 2020

USC’s ability to defy probabilities finally came to an end as the Ducks shut they down near midfield. Oregon celebrated on USC’s turf for the second year in a row, denying the Trojan’s dream of taking back the west. This has to be a bit of a nightmare situation for those SC fans that wish Helton to go away, as he finishes the season at 5-1 and with a solid recruiting class.

What a night for 5⃣



Kayvon Thibodeaux named MVP of the Pac-12 Championship Game 👏#GoDucks x @kayvonT8 pic.twitter.com/uyDwRsBPPp — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) December 19, 2020

Kayvon Thibodeaux was awarded the MVP of the game for his ridiculous effort Friday night. In all, he had twelve (that isn’t a typo) quarterback hurries and a sack. Slovis is going to have nightmares, as is Alijah Vera-Tucker, a potential first round tackle that was whipped all night by Kayvon.