Nearly 75 percent of the 2019 class rated four-stars or higher has already made college verbal commitments, but history has taught us not all will stay that way. The Early Signing Period for FBS football starts on Dec. 19 and these five prospects from the Southeast are on flip watch until then. MORE FLIP WATCH: Midwest | Florida

Jadon Haselwood Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Haselwood is a five-star wide receiver that many will have their eyes locked on until he signs his letter of intent. Haselwood committed to Georgia in the spring of 2017, but has continued to visit other schools since. He has already taken an official visit to Oklahoma, his childhood favorite, and he is planning to take official visits to Georgia and Miami. He is thinking about taking official visits to Auburn and Florida State, but that is still to be determined. Haselwood says all the right things about Georgia, and he will be a tough one to flip, but with him taking visits, he is one to keep an eye on.

LeDarrius Cox Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Cox has been committed to Tennessee since April, but Auburn has come on strong over the summer. He has visited Auburn a couple of times, he is in regular contact with their staff and the Tigers are a real threat to the Vols. Auburn is an in-state school, it is close to home and the success on their defensive line under Rodney Garner appeals to Cox. He does not say much about his commitment to Tennessee or his interest in Auburn, but this is a situation to track.

Shamar McCollum Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

This one is tricky because McCollum’s offer list doesn’t exactly match his ranking or his ability and Wake Forest did a great job of recognizing him early and working hard to get him committed. But as the fall moves along and if McCollum has another great season, it wouldn’t be shocking to see any number of schools come calling in an effort to flip his commitment. Missouri has had success in the state of South Carolina and remain an option for McCollum but the real danger for Demon Deacons fans could be if either Clemson or South Carolina come calling.

Stacey Wilkins Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

The massive offensive lineman committed to Oklahoma earlier this summer after a long flirtation with the Sooners and is locked in heading into the season. The one wildcard at play is in-state Arkansas. Wilkins was clear about his interest in the school during the process and with his standing as the state’s No. 1 player, the staff in Fayetteville isn’t going to give up anytime soon. If Arkansas can have a good season and prove to Wilkins that he can step in and play early, he might give the school another look.

Lance Wilhoite Nick Lucero/Rivals.com