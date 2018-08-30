Oregon kicks off their 2018 campaign on Saturday when the Bowling Green Falcons visit Autzen Stadium in Eugene for a 5:00 pm PT start. Once again this year, the Duck Sports Authority staff analysts gathered to expose to the world their prognostication prowess. Scott Reed, Dale Newton and A.J. Jacobson convened for the latest edition of Staff Picks.



Oregon will be too much in the trenches for Bowling Green Tom Corno



Reed: The Duck offense is simply too good for an already overmatched defense; but add in that the Falcons are not even ready defensively with a proper game plan and the Ducks should have plenty of scoring opportunities throughout. With a retooled offensive line that will hold a significant size and strength advantage, Oregon should be able to run at will against the Falcons giving Justin Herbert and the Duck passing game plenty of room in which to operate. Herbert is on the Heisman watch list for a reason – he is one of the best quarterbacks in the entire nation and has shown even better skills throughout fall camp. The only real question for the Ducks is what they will get on the receiving end. Dillon Mitchell started to break out late last season and the Ducks have added more firepower to the receiver positions, but separation has been an issue, so the Duck offense will likely spend a good portion of the game looking to get this group on track early in the season. I expect that the Ducks will score a lot of points. Don’t expect a stream of three-and-out handoffs once the Ducks jump to a big lead as the coaches want to see backups in action. Offensively, Bowling Green has some fantastic skill players and a good quarterback. They will give the Ducks at least a reasonable look at a developing offense and allow the defense to learn on the fly. The Ducks will have a size advantage on the interior, so I don’t expect much of a rushing attack for the Falcons. That will be further hindered should the Ducks get a big early lead forcing Bowling Green into being one dimensional. The line on this game has Oregon favored big (-27.5) with a solid over/under of 69.5, I think the Ducks cover both, but will see a late score from Bowling Green to close it out. Oregon 62 – Bowling Green 10



"There will be a lot of interesting things to watch for in this game, but the outcome is not one of them" — A.J. Jacobson