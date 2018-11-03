Oregon and UCLA kick off at 4:30 pm Saturday in a game both programs dearly need as a building block for their future. Duck Sports Authority analysis Scott Reed, Dale Newton and A.J. Jacobson make their attempt at prognisticating the outcome in this edition of Staff Predictions.

Oregon is likely to be without Dillon Mitchell, so they desperately need to avoid getting into known passing situations on third downs and they need to keep in front of the sticks. I think against UCLA at home they do just that and win Oregon 38- UCLA 24 .

If the Ducks can make UCLA on dimensional on offense, they will have a very good shot at pulling away as the game wears on. On defense, the Ducks are going to need to keep the run game in control in order to keep the Bruins from a shootout on the field.

Reed: I think that the Ducks will be able to score some points in this game. They are clearly better at home than on the road and that should help. UCLA comes in with nothing to lose and an offensive scheme that might cause some problems for the Oregon defense.





Newton: Justin Herbert's participation in Wednesday's practice is encouraging but not conclusive.

Last season they trotted him out three full weeks before he actually returned from his broken collarbone. He was photographed and videotaped in practice throwing those impeccable rainbows that draw the oohs and aahs, but on game day his was in street clothes.

He didn't return to the lineup until after a bye, for a November 18 game against Arizona, throwing for 235 yards and a touchdown in a 48-28 Oregon victory.

In his absence the Ducks went 1-4 with Braxton Burmeister as the starter. The diminutive freshman threw for 143, 23, 74, 41, and 31 yards in his five starts, as the coaches showed little trust in him. Opposing defenses loaded up the box.

If Herbert is able to go, Oregon should enjoy a rebound in this game against a suspect, exploitable Bruin defense. Oregon 45- UCLA 28.

Minus Herbert, the Ducks will flounder like a flock of mallards setting down on an iced-over pond. Burmeister is improved but still untrusted: UCLA 38, Oregon 14.

Jacobson: Oregon’s offense has sputtered the last couple games making it difficult to determine how many points the Ducks will put on the board against the UCLA defense. That also means we don’t really know how much pressure the Oregon offense will place on the Oregon defense.

With Herbert still somewhat of a question mark despite having practiced on Wednesday, we are just going to have to make some assumptions in order to make the score prediction. So we will assume Herbert plays and that the Duck offense plays better than they have on the road the last two weeks.

Given the decent UCLA defense with numerous excellent athletes, that puts the Oregon score somewhere around 37.

The defense, which has been relatively solid since game one, will limit UCLA a bit more than other defenses they have faced. They will make some big plays, particularly through the air. With a turnover or two, they could easily score four times or more.

Bottom line: Oregon 37 – UCLA 31