The blue bloods have come calling for top 40 wing Cam'Ron Fletcher as the rising senior wing's recruitment continues to take off. The college basketball world continues to wait on a decision from Virginia Tech transfer Kerry Blackshear and more in this week's edition of Eric Bossi's Starting Five.



1. THINGS PICKING UP FOR CAM'RON FLETCHER

Cam'Ron Fletcher (https://rivals.com)

The spring wasn't quite what super athletic 6-foot-6 wing Cam'Ron Fletcher of St. Louis (Mo.) Vashon hoped it would be. He had his flashes playing in Nike's EYBL with Bradley Beal Elite but inconsistent play kept him from scoring some of the offers that he had hoped to land. All of that is changing quickly. A few weeks ago at the NBPA Top 100 Camp Fletcher put his best foot forward as he played with a non stop motor and showed more ball skills as a handler and passer than at any other point in his high school career. Don't get me wrong, Fletcher wasn't exactly hurting for attention. Home state Missouri, Saint Louis, Alabama, Illinois, Michigan State, Kansas State and many others have been heating him up for a while now. But his play at NBPA yielded new offers from Arkansas, Vanderbilt and UCLA. Then came North Carolina, and over the weekend Kentucky offered him. Fletcher hasn't ever put out a final list and has been careful not to name favorites but the thought behind the scenes has been that he's hoping to end up at one of college hoops glamour programs. Despite the new interest, Missouri and Michigan State have to be considered firmly in the mix but as we wait to see a true list of finalists from him it will be important to monitor the impact that offers from UK and UNC could or will have on his recruitment.



2. PROGRAMS WAIT ON BLACKSHEAR'S DECISION

If I had a dollar for every time I've heard, "I think Kerry Blackshear goes down today".....well, I would have at least 15 or 20 dollars. Not enough to make me a rich man, but it could get me a nice lunch and you get the picture. The most high profile remaining grad transfer on the market, Blackshear's recruitment has college basketball's eyes -- especially those in the SEC --- watching closely to see what happens. After developing into a potential NBA level big man at Virginia Tech, Blackshear has been the subject of pretty strong recruiting battle that has had twists and turns and lots of indecisiveness. My belief is that he should be making his decision soon and I would venture to guess that he picks either Arkansas, Kentucky or Tennessee but until he makes a decision we'll all continue to watch and wait.



3. OFFERS POURING IN FOR 2022 WING

It was only a matter of time before the college offers started mounting for Gradey Dick and that time happened over the weekend. Playing in an event in front of coaches in Liberty, Mo., the high flying and sharp shooting 6-foot-5 wing from Wichita (Kans.) Collegiate started to rack up offers. After picking up his first offer from hometown Wichita State last week, Dick added offers from Iowa State (where his mother played), Kansas and Nebraska. More are expected to come this week and his recruitment could get interesting. Even though he's yet to begin his sophomore year, keep a close eye on Kansas as potentially the team to beat.



4. OREGON SCORES LATE ADDITION

At this time of year, schools are often times taking a swing and hoping to make contact when looking to make late roster additions. Time will tell what Oregon has in Lok Wur but the 6-foot-8'ish combo forward from Papillion (Neb.) LaVista created a buzz over the past few weeks thanks in large part to a highlight reel that showed the second team all-stater going coast to coast for jams, hitting deep shots and looking like some undiscovered gem. Undiscovered gem or product of excellent editing? We'll see soon enough but having seen Wur some he is a bit intriguing. He's definitely athletic, he definitely has some ball skills and there's no doubt he has some upside. How quickly can he put on weight? Can he learn to cut down on mistakes and polish the rough edges? We'll see but at the least Oregon and Dana Altman have landed a kid who could be interesting to watch down the road.



5. QUICK HITTERS FROM GHSA TEAM CAMP